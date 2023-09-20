The best 4K monitor for gaming 2023: Spectacular PC and console screens

The best 4K monitor for gaming take your gaming experience to the next level, whether you’re using a cutting edge console like the PS5 and Xbox Series X or a high spec PC. While we’d argue 1080p and 1440p are still acceptable resolutions in 2023, making the jump to UHD comes with huge benefits, particularly if you're aiming to play the latest releases in 2023. However, there's also a chance you're simply looking to upgrade your older display to a newer 4K monitor model, and we're here to help regardless.

You could say now is perhaps the perfect time to invest in a 4K monitor, as UHD panels now compromise on specs a bit less. Sure, if you’re hellbent on picking the best gaming monitor with the faster refresh rate possible, chances are you’ll need to settle for 1080p or 1440p. However, screens with four times the number of pixels compared to full HD and a snappy 144Hz refresh rate are now commonplace within the scene, meaning you’ll be able to boost fps and harness every frame produced by your platform of choice.

To aid you in your quest for the perfect UHD panel, we’ve put the best 4K monitors for gaming to the test. You won’t necessarily have to break the bank acquire a high-resolution screen, but you’ll be able to narrow down whether you need something with a speedy refresh rate, or if you’d rather invest in OLED tech. That choice could make all the difference, as it'll provide colors and contrast that traditional LED screens simply can't match.

The best 4K monitors for gaming 2023

1. BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U The best 4K gaming monitor Our expert review: Specifications Size: 32-inch Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) Refresh Rate: 144Hz Response Time: 2ms Panel: IPS Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort, 4x USB 3.0, 3.5mm headphone jack Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Beautiful design, plenty of ports + Excellent speakers & built-in microphone + Intelligent HDRi + Great in games and productivity Reasons to avoid - Weak local dimming - No KVM Switch - Not the cheapest 4K gaming monitor going

Looking for a 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 that'll pair perfectly with consoles and the best graphics card? The BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U is probably the 4K monitor you've been looking for. Armed with a IPS panel with brilliant color accuracy and support for both HDR10 and VESA DisplayHDR 600, it's safe to say this display is a looker. It even has HDRi smarts, so you technically don't even have to use a support device to transform your favourite games and content into moreish eye candy.

Playing HDR-rich games like AC Origins, Red Dead Redemption and Destiny 2 is a real pleasure on this fast, smooth display. Admittedly, a lack of proper dimming zones lets the side down in terms of contrast, but that HDRi feature mentioned above makes up for that by automatically adjusting settings depending on what content you are consuming.

Unlike so many other gaming monitors, the Mobiuz EX3210U actually has a set of speakers that are worth using. The TrueSound by Trevolo is rich and full-bodied with great stereo separation. There's also a built-in microphone with some noise-cancelling abilities, but that might feel a little redundant if you already own one of the best gaming headsets or one of the best microphones for streaming.

If, like us, you loathe faffing around with bezel buttons on your screen of choice, you're in luck, as the Mobiuz EX3210U comes with a handy remote. That extra alone is sure to appeal to those of you transitioning from using the best TV for gaming in the living room to a fully fledged desk setup for the first time, you'll be able to navigate settings and switch between inputs from afar.

The BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U isn't exactly what we'd call cheap, but its price is in line with similar 4K monitors on the market. Unless you're already spoiled by the OLED wonders provided by your TV or Nintendo Switch, we doubt you'll be disappointed with the visual experience this screen provides.

Read more: BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U review

4K, 144Hz, 1ms, and HDR support on a 32-inch IPS panel makes for one heck of a spec list. And the new Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 is indeed one heck of a 4K monitor for gaming. But it doesn’t quite deliver on all that promise. The HDR experience is enabled via just 16 edge-lit local dimming zones, which is a bit of a kludge. And the 1ms rating is MPRT, not grey-to-grey.

That said, the SDR experience is fantastic. This is a very punchy display, with accurate quantum dot-enhanced colours and zippy response whatever the official spec. Combine that characteristic razor-sharp 4K image quality with 144Hz refresh and you have one heck of a gaming experience. The caveat for PC users is that you also need one heck of a graphics card to drive it. For console gamers, meanwhile, there’s HDMI 2.1 connectivity for 4K 120Hz action. Oh, and note that while there is USB-C with power delivery, the latter only amounts to 15W, so it’s not enough to keep a laptop charged under load. Not nearly.

It’s nicely built too - perhaps too nicely built with the hefty alloy stand taking up an awful lot of desk space (though the stand is actually optional). Less nice is the price. For sure, it’s on par with similar-specced screens. We just wish that for this kind of money, you got true HDR performance, especially given that you’re not far off the price of an entry-level 120Hz OLED TV.

Read more: Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 review

If you want a monitor that can do a bit of everything in glorious 4K, then we recommend the BenQ EW3280U. Its 4K resolution, combined with its size, colors, and IPS panel make it a great all-rounder. It won't offer the mad speeds that non-4K monitors can offer, of course, but as 60Hz experiences go, we found this to be great. In particularly we enjoyed the picture quality, HDR and contrasts, and richness of every shade during out testing.

Its price tag might make it more of a contender during sales but this offering from BenQ is great and they really have proved they can run with the usual suspects again. One factor that stood out in our testing that you need to be aware of is that it does take up loads of room on the desk but, largely, it's very much worth it.

If you want a 32-inch big one when it comes to the best 4K monitors for gaming, then this is a very strong contender - particularly if you'll use the monitor for entertainment as well as general PC use. As a result, this is a strong contender for a top 4K monitor for gaming, but its niche might just lie elsewhere right now: it might just be the best PS4 monitors I've tested too.

Read More: BenQ EW3280U review

4. Sony Inzone M9 The best 4K monitor for PS5 and Xbox Series X Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 27" Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 Brightness: 600 nits peak HDR Refresh Rate: 144Hz Features: HDR 600, Nvidia G-Sync, 70mm heigh adjustment, built-in speakers, DisplayPort 1.4 x1, HDMI 2.1 x2, USB hub Price: $899 Today's Best Deals View at Buydig.com View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Beautiful contrast, great HDR quality + Competitively priced for other 4K gaming monitors + Great exclusive PS5 features + Sleek design Reasons to avoid - Limited screen mobility - Ports are tough to reach

Sony is better known for TVs than desktop screens these days, but Inzone M9 monitor enters the market with a tremendous bang. Not only is this 27-inch IPS 4K HDR beauty an absolute beast, its unique aesthetic helps it look slick, especially when teamed with the PS5.

Unlike some of our other best 4K monitor picks, the Sony Inzone M9 features loads of ports, enabling you to easily connect your PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, or even the best Steam Deck dock without having to unplug any cables. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB-B port, a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, and a standard DisplayPort, so you could also hook up all your required PC peripherals accessories to the screen and manage cable clutter.

The Inzone Hub app makes adjusting the monitor's settings and swapping through one of its five display modes incredibly easy - which is great since it can be a bit annoying to reach behind the screen.

Just like with the BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U, you won't have to fiddle around with tiny buttons to change settings, as the Inzone Hub app provides access via Windows. It's a good job too, as the monitor's design means reaching its physical buttons is something of a pain.

PlayStation fans will be able to take advantage of perks like auto swapping between cinema and game modes and automatic HDR optimisation upon booting up Sony's console. In turn, this also means you won't have to fiddle with any settings on your monitor when going between PS5 and PC use - a lovely little feature that not a ton of gaming monitors have.

The performance is nothing short of terrific too, providing gorgeous images, smooth pictures, and able to pump out the deepest blacks and brightest colours. In short, this is a stunning monitor in both display and design, and an excellent option if you're looking to make your setup even better - especially if you're a PS5 player.

Read more: Sony Inzone M9 review

5. AOC AGON PRO PD32M The best premium 4K gaming monitor Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Panel type: IPS Aspect ratio: 16:9 Response time: 4ms Refresh rate: 144Hz Weight: 15.9 pounds Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Top-of-the-line specs everywhere + Incredibly bright + Glorious 4K 144Hz mini-LED panel + Lots of ports Reasons to avoid - Bulky stand and overall size - Difficult to nail down the perfect HDR and brightness settings - An impossible-to-ignore price tag

Premium price aside, the AOC AGON PRO PD32M is probably one of the best 4K gaming monitor we've ever tested. The PD32M simply has every top specification you could possibly want from a gaming monitor - any gaming monitor - let alone a 4K one, and that alone could win you over.

The the AOC AGON PRO PD32M provides a truly premium experience, and packing the features it offers into one screen is no easy feat. Specifically, you're getting a 4K monitor that is: 32-inches; an IPS panel; 144Hz in refresh rate; 1ms in response time; mini-LED in its backlight type; 600 nits in its brightness; and Vesa-Certified DisplayHDR 1400 (!). This is a lot to squeeze into one product, but the resulting performance is breath-taking. Games look superb, run super smoothly, and produce one of the top gaming experiences we've ever seen. It's stacked with connectivity options too, and HDMI 2.1 support mean it's a great contender for best PS5 monitor or best Xbox Series X monitor, should you be looking for a high-end console companion.

The monitor is an absolute chonk, though, so you'll need a fair bit of desk space - though it is flat so doesn't hog up too much room with its stand. That said, the design is very cool and oozes that Porsche Design chic-ness to make a great-looking bit of kit. The RGB lighting on the sides is one of a few downsides as it's not really necessary for a screen where the panel does all the talking, and it can be tricky to optimise the screen for your use or different games as it is so bright and colourful.

The price tag is hard to ignore as it's just a lot of money, however, when you factor in literally all of the specs, features, and performance, it's not as ridiculous an investment as one might think. And it really could be all the gaming monitor you ever need.

Read more: AOC Agon PD32M review

6. Acer Predator XB323QK The best Acer 4K gaming monitor Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Panel type: IPS Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3840 x 2160; 4K Response time: 1ms Refresh rate: 144Hz Weight: 29.7lb / 13.5kg Today's Best Deals View at Newegg Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 4K at 144Hz is absolutely killer + HDMI 2.1 and USB-C connectivity + As quick as IPS tech gets Reasons to avoid - SDR mode is dull - HDR support is limited

4K resolution, high refresh, and fully connected: it’s what every gamer wants, right? The Acer Predator XB3 XB323QK certainly looks like it meets those demands, and forms one heck of a 4K gaming monitor package on paper.

The IPS 4K panel will do 144Hz, you get both HDMI 2.1 and USB-C interfaces, plus DisplayPort 2.1 for total connectivity, covering PC and console. There’s even HDR support. Sadly, that’s limited to DisplayHDR 400 with no local dimming, which is where the slight issues begin.

This monitor is very subdued in SDR mode. You can work around that by running in HDR mode and cranking up the brightness of SDR content. But it’s a bit of a bodge. Still, games look undeniably stunning in full 4K with fluid high-fresh frame rates. And the panel is properly quick for IPS tech.

We just wish the whole package was a bit more affordable. Oh, and that Acer would unleash the backlight a bit in SDR mode.

Read more: Acer Predator XB323QK review

7. Philips Momentum 5000 27M1F5800 The best Philips 4K gaming monitor Our expert review: Specifications Size: 27-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 144Hz Response time: 1ms Panel: IPS Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x 1.4 DisplayPorts, 4x USB 3.2 gen, Audio out, 1x USB upstream Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Crystal clear 4K Nano IPS panel + Simplistic design with a great stand + Works great with the PS5 and PC Reasons to avoid - Whites can lack detail at times - UI could be better

The Philips Momentum 5000 27M1F5800 is a 4K gaming monitor that will absolutely stun you with its Nano IPS panel. It has a simplistic design that looks professional atop a work-from-home desk, but a stand that gives it a bit of gaming soul. For that reason alone, this is absolutely up there with 2022's best gaming monitor releases that are designed with a dual-platform setup in mind.

For a 4K gaming monitor from a big-name brand, it's surprisingly affordable, and for the quality of panel you get, we'd argue it has excellent value for money. In terms of connectivity, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports and two 1.4 DisplayPorts. You also get a handy USB upstream port, as well as four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and an audio out for a 3.5mm cable. The 4K Momentum 5000 has a 27-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, HDR 600 certification, and Adaptive Sync technology.

This is a 4K gaming monitor that has all the bells and whistles, then, so long as you don't mind a fairly lacklustre UI. In testing, we were awe-struck with how good it made games look, even when dropped down to quad or full HD. Besides some minor contrast and brightness issues, this is up there with the best 4K monitors around.

Acer’s beastly 43-inch Predator CG7 is absolutely the monster-sized screen if you've been wanting to take a 'go big, or go home' approach to your search for the best 4K monitor for gaming. This is a 43-inch beast that will demand more than simple amount of desk space, but the results will be incredible. It's got all the chops of a gaming screen too and is ideal for multi-machine setups.

Getting right to it the CG7 has a VA panel that is the real 4K deal and good for fully 1,000 nits of brightness, has a 1ms response time, and a full 120Hz refresh rate via HDMI 2.1, and a speedier 144Hz when using a PC-only connection.

As for colour accuracy, Acer puts the CG7 in the top reaches of it, with a touted 90% DCI-P3 gamut, which isn’t too bad at all, and it is also DisplayHDR 1000 certified. However, it only has 14 edge-lit dimming zones rather than full-array local dimming, so it’s not the full HDR deal. That said, the inherent 4,000:1 contrast of the VA panel combined with that powerful 1,000 nits brightness means that this is about as good as it gets with having full-array dimming.

Read more: Acer Predator CG437K review

Best 4K monitor for gaming: FAQs

We've had experience with the best 4K monitors for gaming for many years and like to think that we know a thing or two when it comes to making the best of UHD displays. With that in mind, we've taken it upon ourselves to use our expertise to help you make an informed decision on whether the best 4K gaming monitors are right for you.

Should I get a 4K monitor in 2023? 4K monitors can offer incredible fidelity, but you'll need the right hardware to make full use of UHD screens. For example, if you're planning on playing the latest games on PC, you'll need a graphics card that can handle resolutions beyond 1440p and maintain playable frame rates. Otherwise, you'll have to dial resolution and settings back, which will ultimately degrade image quality. Simply put, if you've got a high end GPU or console like the PS5, you'll benefit from picking up a 4K display.

Is 4K overkill for a monitor in 2023? 4K isn't overkill in 2023, but that's not to say lower monitor resolutions are automatically obsolete. Many console and PC gamers are still gaming at 1080p in 2023, and 1440p is considered a sweet spot for many players. However, if you're looking to play your favourite adventures and embrace the abilities of your PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC, you'll want to invest in a 4K display.

Can 4K monitors run 144Hz? Yes! There are now plenty of 4K 144Hz monitors on the market, so refresh rate is no longer a trade off when it comes to UHD. If you feel like you need something faster, you'll have to scale down to at least 1440p, but we'd argue that you'd need to be a serious esports player to notice the competitive difference between 144Hz and 240Hz.

What is the best 4K monitor for competitive console gaming? Refresh rate arguably matters more than resolution when it comes to competitive console gaming, and 4K monitors aren't as fast as their 1080p and 1440p counterparts. However, UHD displays with 144Hz capabilities are a thing, so it's possible to find a screen that strikes a balance between fidelity and esports levels of performance.

What size 4K monitor is best for gaming? We recommend a minimum of 27-inch panel size for the best 4K monitor for gaming, which is more than viable in order to take advantage of the bump up in visual fidelity that comes from such a high native resolution. With that said, text scaling might be a little on the small side on this panel, this is where 32-inch and above come in handy for 4K gaming, though it comes down to the amount of space on your desk/home entertainment setup, of course.

4K monitors vs TVs - what's the difference? The latest 4K monitors tend to boast specs better suited to gaming, whereas 4K will include additional features that cater to all-round entertainment. As such, you'll find screens on the market without TV tuners and smart capabilities with a faster 144Hz+ panel and features like G-Sync, while traditional TVs will often target either 60Hz or 120Hz.

How we test gaming 4K gaming monitors at GamesRadar+

Between our on-team staff and our crew of expert freelance writers and reviewers, every monitor that comes our way is subject to the same kind of deep scrutiny to get to the bottom of its good bits, and not-so-good bits.

We spend hours and hours testing each monitor, living with it where possible and using it as our everyday screen for work and play. As a result, we test out work and productivity functionality to give you an idea as to whether you can rely on it for the more mundane things, and then we play and run a big bath of games on the screens to ensure it provides good performance, no matter the price point or feature set. When it comes to games, we test single-player expansive games like RPGs and strategies to examine their detail, colour, and image quality, while also ensuring we test them with online and competitive shooters to see how they hold up when speed is key.

For more information, you can read more on How we test monitors at GamesRadar+ here, and for an overview of our approach to gaming tech then you can check out our full Hardware Policy.

