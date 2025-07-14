After 2000 hours of creating a fantasy save file in The Sims, I've decided to rank all 8 Sims 4 occults, including the new Enchanted by Nature's fairies

Some people play The Sims for building, others for legacy challenges; but my main area of interest is the best Sims 4 occults. For years, I've purchased every paranormal-leaning pack and expansion, choosing to lean into my unhealthy obsession with fantasy and cryptids in general. And after 2000 hours, I've also created a complete Sims 4 save file filled with non-human households.

However, my game was always missing one thing: fairies.... That is until now. Thanks to the release of one of the best Sims 4 expansion packs for all of us fantasy fans, Enchanted by Nature has finally compeleted my collection. Playing as an evil fairy, with a love of pulling pranks on the occasional passersby, has put all my occult experience into perspective, though. And, honestly, in order to save some bank accounts, I've decided to share which paranormals in The Sims 4 are worth your time (and hard-earned cash) before you dive into the most recent expansion.

Below are all the Sims 4 occults, ranked from worst to best, along with brief descriptions on why I recommend them or not. If you aren't a paranormal fan, you can check out our list of the best games like The Sims 4 to play today. Otherwise, get ready to leave the real world behind and dive into the wild and beautiful non-humans in The Sims.

The best Sims 4 occults ranked from worst to best...

8. Mermaids

(Image credit: EA)

Let's be honest, mermaids in the Sims scream "wasted potential". While they still technically have more features and functions than some of the other occults on this list, they by far infuriate me the most because of what they could have been. Since they were released pre-vampires in the Island Living expansion pack, mermaids don't have a skill tree and lack any real substance. Sure, you can have a fancy tail, and there are a few perks, but powers are limited, as are any limitations/ consequences to being a watery paranormal fellow.

7. Plant Sims

(Image credit: EA)

If you played The Sims 2, chances are you were looking forward to Plant Sims and, like me, were deflated once you saw them in The Sims 4. Part of the base game, Plant Sims are available once your sim eats a forbidden fruit. They will become one with nature, turn green, and need regular access to water and sunlight. However, their "Plant" status is only temporary. They were updated in the Enchanted By Nature expansion pack to have some more cool abilities, but you need the new expansion to access these improvements, and they will still turn back into a human eventually. Not very occulty, is it?

6. Aliens

(Image credit: EA)

The Sims and aliens go hand in hand, having been a big feature since the second game in the series. We finally got them as part of The Sims 4: Get to Work expansion pack, which allowed our Sims to go to space, get abducted, or get probed. Aliens do have a bunch of cool abilities from the get-go, such as transmuting metals, crystals, and elements. Their alien form vs their sim disguise also feels more imperative to keep covered up from a story perspective, given that multiple jobs in the world are dedicated to studying them. They aren't perfect, but I always have a few fun storylines playing as this occult on my save file.

5. Spellcasters

(Image credit: Maxis)

I have a soft spot for spellcasters in The Sims 4. Sure, their world is sparse, and the schools of magic, as well as dueling, can get annoying, but having my Sims create potions or playing legacy challenges in order to create the strongest magical family to ever virtually exist never gets old. I also love all the wands available and the general aesthetics that come with spellcasters, and often use their items in my other sims builds. The Realm of Magic pack is perfect for fantasy lovers; however, leveling up your spellcasters is a bit trickier than other occults on this list, and can take some patience.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Ghosts

(Image credit: EA)

Ghosts used to be one of the worst occults in the game, that is, until The Sims 4: Life & Death expansion pack. In the expansion, there is a whole new gameplay mode open if you choose it, based around the "Soul's Journey" feature. By clearing off tasks on your bucket lists, you can work towards rebirth. There is also Ghost Mastery available with a brand new skill tree, letting you become either the ultimate benevolent spirit or a real menace. Ghosts are a ton of fun, and really revolutionized my playthroughs after they were fleshed out.

3. Fairies

(Image credit: EA)

It's been years of waiting and begging, but fairies are the newest occult type, finally! As part of the Enchanted by Nature expansion pack, you can now become a magical pixie with a set of fully customizable wings and a bunch of power to cause all kinds of mischief with. I absolutely love the whimsy and immense customizability of this occult. However, they aren't perfect. It's very easy to get annoyed by all those ailments that fairies can pick up. It's also ridiculously easy to become a fairy, and honestly, I wish that I had something more to work towards before I gained my fairy powers. Still, fairies are very cute, have a rank system to work through, and have a ton of abilities to unlock.

2. Werewolves

(Image credit: Maxis / EA)

The Sims 4: Werewolves game pack is one of the best in terms of story, lore, and gameplay. The new world of Moonwood Mill is filled with rival packs and looks straight out of a young adult fantasy novel. There are new temperaments, abilities, and even fated mates, making it easy to create storylines and keep you playing for hours. The only reason I haven't ranked this higher is mainly for the design of these occults. As a massive horror fan and a Sims 3 lover, I wanted a monster forward design for my werewolves instead of my Sims turning into overgrown (but still cute) dogs. What can I say, I'm an occult purist.

1. Vampires

(Image credit: EA)

Vampires in The Sims 4 were the turning point for great occults in the series. As part of The Sims 4: Vampires game pack, they introduced a skill tree, tons of lore, and consequences for choosing an undead lifestyle, too. The thing that makes Vampires so much fun to play is that they have weaknesses along with their immense powers. As you become a master, you must make sacrifices and controlling your sim becomes more captivating for it. I can play a vampire family for hours and never get bored, due to the fact that their non-traditional skill tree is so balanced and at times deadly. Sure, Vlad is a menace, but even with his annoying break-ins, vampires are still the Sims 4 winners.

For more Sims content, head over to our list of the best Sims 4 mods and the best Sims 4 cheats.