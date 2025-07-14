After 2 years, I've renewed my love for turn-based RPGs with these 5 games like Baldur's Gate 3 I can't stop recommending

For two years, I've been on the hunt for the best games like Baldur's Gate 3. Like many, when Larian Studios released their masterpiece in 2023, I was floored, and after completing the title, I was left with a hole in my heart. It took me ages to look at the genre again after finishing what was one of the best RPGs I've ever experienced. However, my funk has slowly been shattered.

Thanks to a collection of indie titles, the best open-world games, and some of the biggest new games of the year, I'm now fully back on board with turn-based RPGs. My Baldur's Gate 3 itch has been satiated, and I've even managed to find brand new stories that I'm just as obsessed with. So if you are like me and are feeling aimless after wrapping up your duties in the Forgotten Realms, you've come to the right place.

Below, I've listed the five best games like Baldur's Gate 3 that've had me hooked to my PC for months now. All the picks below are turn-based outings, so if you're purely after a grand narrative, be sure to check out our list of the best game stories instead. But, for now, let's roll the dice and embark on our top RPG picks.

5. Wildermyth

Developer: Worldwalker Games LLC

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4

Wildermyth is one of the best indie games ever made and was a sleeper hit that managed to offer something new in terms of turn-based combat. Similar to Baldur's Gate 3, you are essentially playing by tabletop RPG rules when it comes to striking enemies and leveling up. However, the story really revolves around your characters here. Based on the choices you make for your party, you can influence various buffs during combat. See your rival do well? Well, that means that you are more likely to match that performance. Is your lover wounded? That will influence your next turn as well.

Granted, the main stories and art style aren't as impressive as Baldur's Gate 3, but Wildermyth still manages to be one of the best multiplayer games in the genre and offers enough fresh mechanics to stay interesting. I also personally love the fact that time moves in this game, creating legacies and seeing your characters retire as their adventures come to a close.

4. Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4

Yakuza: Like A Dragon stands out on this list as it doesn't take place in a fantastical world. Instead, you follow a scorned member of the Yakuza named Ichiban Kasuga, who, after being betrayed by his former boss, goes on a mission to become a hero. Previous games in the Yakuza franchise were beat-em up games. However, Like a Dragon uses turn-based combat, and just like in Baldur's Gate 3, you can also strategically use the environment around you to take out multiple enemies at once.

Yakuza Like a Dragon is packed with goofy, fun, and silly moments, and is an excellent change of pace for BG3 players looking for similar combat but with a totally different kind of story. In fact, in our Yakuza: Like A Dragon review, we write that the game has "an impactful combat system filled with wacky abilities" and that it "stands tall against the action-based formula RGG perfected over nearly two decades." So yeah, be sure to add this to your wishlists!

3. Metaphor: ReFantazio

Developer: ATLUS

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4

Any Atlus game could arguably have made this list, however, Metaphor: ReFantazio takes the cake as the best option in the pack if you're after a Baldur's Gate 3 kind of experience. Set in a fantasy world, you play as an outsider who also happens to be best friends with a comatose prince. It's up to you to try and save your friend and the kingdom from fanatics who want to take the throne for themselves after the king is assassinated.

The combat in this RPG is more polished than previous Atlus games, letting us strike down weaker enemies before having a traditional turn-based battle with chunkier foes. Your powers differ based on your chosen archetypes and their level. New powers are unlocked through building up bonds with characters, making combat, and the story feel totally integrated. In our Metaphor ReFantazio review, we almost gave the game a perfect score for a reason. It's a must-play!

2. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Developer: Sandfall Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the best games of 2025 and is a title that gave me the same level of wonder and excitement from playing it that Baldur's Gate 3 did back in 2023. The game's story feels on par with reading a fantasy epic, and its turn-based mechanics are uber satisfying as they combine real-time mechanics for parrying or dodging attacks. Set in a world where a villain known as the Paintress paints a descending number every year, which leads to all humans of that age disappearing, you play as members of Expedition 33.

Your mission is simple: destroy the Paintress once and for all. But the world around you is dangerous, and the clock is ticking. Like Baldur's Gate 3, the game is filled with cinematic cutscenes and brilliant voice acting (you'll even recognize Shadowheart's voice actor Jennifer English here). Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's turn-based mechanics are also super detailed, feel fluid in action, and will make your heart race as you try to parry incoming attacks. For more information, check out our Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review.

1. Divinity: Original Sin 2

Developer: Larian Studios

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4

Divinity: Original Sin 2 walked so Baldur's Gate 3 could run, and still to this day, it's easily one of the best RPGs ever made. Although it lacks the cinematic cutscenes of Baldur's Gate 3, it's got some of the best combat in the genre and is still a gorgeous-looking isometric turn-based RPG, even after all these years. Larian Studios' story here is a lot more light-hearted than Baldur's Gate 3's darker moments, but still captivating as you pick your class and background before being thrown into a world filled with monsters.

It's up to you (with the help of any companions you pick up along the way) to save the world and essentially embark on a quest to god-hood in the process. Divinity: Original Sin 2 not only scratches any Baldur's Gate itches you may have, but it also offers a more complex character customization experience and, in some ways, even offers more freedom in its gameplay.

