Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 this Prime Day (and all the biggest deals for lucky owners)

Amazon Prime Day is almost underway, but I'm already seeing a sturdy supply of Nintendo Switch 2 accessory deals on the shelves. Of course, those are only going to be useful if you've actually managed to secure your handheld.

I've been tracking Switch 2 stock since those early pre-order days and I'm not stopping now. With all eyes on Amazon, will other retailers look to make a splash with restocks of their own? Or will we finally see some first-party availability on Bezos's own site?

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals will officially kick off at midnight, and those hoping for a shot at a handheld this sale could well be in luck. Both Walmart and Best Buy have added new Switch 2 stock to the shelves in the last few weeks and both have had enough time to replenish their supplies. I'm keeping watch over the Mushroom Kingdom this Prime Day, bringing you all the latest discounts and restocks.

Check Nintendo Switch 2 stock

UK

Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I started tracking high-demand pre-orders back when the PS5 and Xbox Series X first launched and have covered everything from the PS Portal to 30th Anniversary limited edition runs since then. I know which retailers to watch for new stock drops, when those restocks are likely to happen, and how to make sure you finish up with a console in your hands on day one.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch 2 deals

JSAUX 2-pack anti-glare screen protector for Switch 2 | $11.99 $5.95 at Amazon

Save $5.95 - You'll need to use promo code 4SWITCH2 to get the full discount here, but once you do you're getting two JSAUX screen protectors for just $5.95 at Amazon. These are our go-to anti-glare covers, and I've only ever seen them drop to $8.99 in the past. UK: £10.99 £8.79 at Amazon

Ugreen FHD Nintendo Switch 2 camera | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

You don't need to shell out for a fancy Nintendo branded camera to get your face amongst your friends, this Ugreen model is fully Switch 2 compatible and it's $10 off ahead of Prime Day. UK: £24.99 £15.81 at Amazon

GameSir Super Nova Wireless Switch 2 controller | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - There aren't too many cheap Switch 2 controllers about yet - it's still a little too early in the handheld's life cycle for the flood of third party gamepads. However, the GameSir Super Nova is looking particularly strong at Best Buy with a record-breaking $20 discount this week.

TomToc Slim Nintendo Switch 2 case | $47.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Save $11 - I swore by this TomToc Slim case during the previous generation and the brand's latest Switch 2 version has just taken an $11 discount in Amazon's early Prime Day Nintendo Switch 2 deals. This is a super-slim case so it's not going to carry all your accessories but it will keep your handheld protected without bulking out your bag. UK: £22.99 at Amazon

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD | $59.99 $39.99 at Woot

Save $20 - Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is pretty young on the shelves, which makes this $20 discount all the more impressive. You can grab the remaster for just a hair under $40 at Woot right now. UK: £49.99 £34.95 at Amazon

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door | $59.99 $42.99 at Woot

Save $17 - Paper Mario doesn't always get his dues, but I've been having a blast with The Thousand-Year Door. Woot has dropped this $59.99 MSRP a few times since release, but it's still one of the rarer discounts currently on the shelves ahead of Prime Day. I generally only ever see this title drop to $44.99 as well. UK: £49.99 £35.99 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - Echoes of Wisdom came out last year, but it's still a mainline Zelda game with a $59.99 MSRP. This isn't the first time Woot has dropped the latest release down to $44.99, but it's not exactly a frequent saving either. It's also never been cheaper before. UK: £49.99 £34.95 at Amazon

Super Mario Party Jamboree | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - Not only is Super Mario Party Jamboree down to a record-low price at Woot ahead of official Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, but it's also receiving its own Switch 2 upgrade patch later this year. That means you can save on the original game now and still take advantage of all the upgrades later on without buying the Switch 2 version. UK: £49.99 £37.95 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $47.99 at Woot

Save $22 - This is a rare one indeed. You can currently grab Tears of the Kingdom for just $47.99 at Woot. That's considerably less than the $79.99 Switch 2 edition - just grab this and the $9.99 upgrade pack (available at Amazon) and you've got yourself the boosted experience for just $57.98. UK: £49.99 £42.99 at Amazon

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Nintendo Switch 2 controller | $69.99 $66.49 at Amazon

Save $3.50 - This is a small saving, but it's also the first time I've ever seen the newer 8BitDo Ultimate 2 controller on sale. Considering this was one of the more sought-after Switch 2 accessories going into Prime Day, that's a fantastic start. UK: £59.99 at Amazon

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be back in stock on Prime Day?

Amazon hasn't had the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock at all so far, in a strange move that many are putting down to a falling out between the two brands. However, there are a number of retailers who have been active in the restock scene over the last few weeks - and these are the very same stores looking to compete with Amazon this week.

Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop have all offered more Nintendo Switch 2 stock since release and, while things are slower in the US than they are in the UK, handhelds are hitting the shelves. These retailers will also be keen to get as many eyes on their own sites this week in particular. They're all running their own week-long sales events to compete with Amazon Prime Day after all.

I wouldn't be surprised if we saw more Nintendo Switch 2 stock available at the likes of Best Buy and Walmart over the next few days.

Will there be any Nintendo Switch 2 deals on Prime Day?

It would be almost impossible for the Nintendo Switch 2 itself to be discounted on Amazon Prime Day. First up it's not even in stock at a number of US stores, and second Nintendo hardware takes ages to drop its price. The Switch OLED has only just started seeing regular discounts over the last couple of years, for example.

While the handheld itself is incredibly unlikely to see a Prime Day deal, I'm already seeing discounts on its third party accessories and OG Switch games.