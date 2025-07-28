Nintendo Switch 2 stock live - US and UK restocks for Ninty's latest handheld
Where to buy the Switch 2 right now and restock updates.
1. Quick stock check
2. US stock
3. UK stock
4. Live updates
Nintendo Switch 2 stock appears to be in good supply in the US and the UK, and it's safe to say I'm relieved. While restocks were few and far between at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, the new console is largely available to pick up without delay. British stores did manage to keep supplies of the handheld flowing after the big launch, but I'm finally seeing the handheld consistently in stock at most sites.
One thing I'm noticing with Switch 2 restocks as we approach the end of July is lower bundle pricing. Yes, the base console comes in at $449 / £395, but the likes of the Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends Z-A editions will set you back $499 / £429. That's all fine and well since you're getting a game, but some stores like to list stock with extra accessories for way above MSRP.
Thankfully, most Switch 2 prices out there aren't inflated using extra accessories, and you'll find the handheld at all my go-to retailers for a reasonable price. I've been keeping an eye on the handheld throughout 2025, and I'll be continuing to bring you the latest restocks and drops live this week and beyond.
Check Nintendo Switch 2 stock
- ✅ Best Buy: In stock
- ✅ Amazon: Request invite
- ✅ Antonline: In stock
- ✅Walmart: In stock
- Target: Check stock
- GameStop: In-store only
- Nintendo: Check stock
- Newegg: Inflated price
UK
- ✅ Amazon: In stock
- ✅ Currys: In stock
- ✅ Very: In stock
- ✅ EE: In stock
- ✅ ShopTo: In stock
- ✅ Nintendo: In stock
- ✅ Ebuyer: In stock
- ✅ Argos: In stock
- The GameCollection: Check stock
I've been getting the latest consoles into the hands of players for almost two decades, so it's safe to say I have a knack for sniffing out Switch 2 stock. Ninty's latest handheld might be the most in-demand console since the mighty PS2, but having previously served on the frontlines during the launch of the Wii, Xbox 360, and PS3, it's safe to say I have some solid leads when it comes to Switch 2 restocks.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US
✅ Amazon | Request invite
Technically speaking, you have to be invited in like some sort of Switch 2 seeking vampire to buy the handheld at Amazon. But you'll actually get approval fairly quickly, and the measure is simply a way to curb resellers.
✅ Walmart | In stock
After a stint of resellers at the retailer offering up inflated prices, Walmart finally has its own Switch 2 stock at MSRP. Just make sure you check you're either getting it from the big box store when buying or ensure you aren't paying over the odds at one of its listed merchants.
GameStop | Check stock
GameStop doesn't actually have any Switch 2 stock available online, but it is a solid option for in-store console purchases. If you'd like to keep things traditional and grab the handheld at a physical games retailer, pop down to your local store.
Nintendo Store | Check stock
You can pick up the Switch 2 direct from Nintendo, but it's still using an invite system for now. That makes picking up the portable slightly more awkward, so I'd be inclined to check other retailers before falling back to Ninty's store.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK
✅ Very | In stock
Very was out to impress with its Switch 2 stock over the launch, but it's now down to just a Donkey Kong Bananza bundle and the upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A version. I've no doubts that it'll get other options in soon, but you don't have to go here first if you want to keep costs lower.
✅ EE | In stock for mobile customers
As a phone contract retailer, EE is handling the Switch 2 stock situation slightly differently. You'll have to be a customer to pick up the handheld at the store, which makes sense since it'll be built into your monthly bill.
✅ The Game Collection | In stock
If, for whatever reason, you'd rather spend more on a Switch 2 that's bundled with Hogwarts Legacy and a Camera, then The Game Collection is an option. It feels like the retailer should simply have the console available since it's sitting pretty everywhere else, but it'd rather you pick up extras.
ShopTo | Check stock
ShopTo likes to beat rival retailers by mere pennies, and that might be why is has no stock available right now. It does have pre-orders for the Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle, though, so if you're happy to wait until October, check them out.
Ebuyer | Check stock
Ebuyer's Switch 2 stock is technically on backorder, so if the handheld dries up everywhere else, you could reserve in time for a restock on July 30.
Live updates
Is now the right time to buy a Nintendo Switch 2?
I feel like I've had this conversation on repeat with friends since June, but many of you will no doubt be wondering if you should buy a Switch 2 right now. Ultimately, I'd say the decision comes down to whether you want to play Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza or the new version of Super Mario Party Jamboree, as those are two exclusives that will only run on the handheld. Everything else will either work on your OG console or other platforms, and while some older releases benefit from a performance bump, that might not be worth investing in right this second.
Argos has Switch 2 stock again in the UK
I'm pretty hyped to see Argos get in on the Switch 2 restocks, as it's one of the most reliable retailers in the UK for picking up the handheld. I personally grabbed my pre-order at the longstanding catalogue-based store, and it's pretty versatile since it offers home delivery and click and collect.
Nintendo Switch 2 | £395.99 at Argos
Psst, Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle pre-orders are also live!
You'll have to wait until October to actually get your hands on one, but there's now a Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle available for pre-order. Sadly, it's not a special edition handheld, as the package merely contains the vanilla console and a download code the the latest entry to the RPG. However, if you're only interested in catching adorable monsters and having them battle it out, reserving this version will save you spending money right this second.
US: Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle | $499.99 at Best Buy
UK: Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle | £429.99 at Smyths
Another week of Switch 2 hunting begins
Hello Ninty fans and handheld lovers alike!
I'm back on the ground searching for more Switch 2 stock drops, and things are looking pretty great. Recent restocks mean most retailers in the US and UK are carrying the handheld, and I suspect things will remain healthy for a while. That said, things could change at any second thanks to turbulent global economics, so I'd urge you not to take the current situation for granted.