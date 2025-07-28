Nintendo Switch 2 stock live - US and UK restocks for Ninty's latest handheld

Nintendo Switch 2 stock appears to be in good supply in the US and the UK, and it's safe to say I'm relieved. While restocks were few and far between at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, the new console is largely available to pick up without delay. British stores did manage to keep supplies of the handheld flowing after the big launch, but I'm finally seeing the handheld consistently in stock at most sites.

One thing I'm noticing with Switch 2 restocks as we approach the end of July is lower bundle pricing. Yes, the base console comes in at $449 / £395, but the likes of the Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends Z-A editions will set you back $499 / £429. That's all fine and well since you're getting a game, but some stores like to list stock with extra accessories for way above MSRP.

Thankfully, most Switch 2 prices out there aren't inflated using extra accessories, and you'll find the handheld at all my go-to retailers for a reasonable price. I've been keeping an eye on the handheld throughout 2025, and I'll be continuing to bring you the latest restocks and drops live this week and beyond.

UK

Phil Hayton Hardware Editor I've been getting the latest consoles into the hands of players for almost two decades, so it's safe to say I have a knack for sniffing out Switch 2 stock. Ninty's latest handheld might be the most in-demand console since the mighty PS2, but having previously served on the frontlines during the launch of the Wii, Xbox 360, and PS3, it's safe to say I have some solid leads when it comes to Switch 2 restocks.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

✅ Best Buy | In stock

Best Buy was late to the Switch 2 party, but it's now carrying stock for the vanilla handheld and the Mario Kart World bundle. This is a great option for those of you looking for home delivery or to pick up your order in store.

✅ Amazon | Request invite

Technically speaking, you have to be invited in like some sort of Switch 2 seeking vampire to buy the handheld at Amazon. But you'll actually get approval fairly quickly, and the measure is simply a way to curb resellers.

✅ Antonline | In stock

If you want lots of accessories with your Switch 2, Antonline is leading the charge with bundles. They'll set you back more, but there might be a chance to save some pennies if you're grabbing add-ons anyway.

✅ Target | In stock

Target has a steady supply of Switch 2 stock, but the Mario Kart World bundle seems to be running low. If you're keen to pick up that version at this store, I'd make some plans ASAP.

✅ Walmart | In stock

After a stint of resellers at the retailer offering up inflated prices, Walmart finally has its own Switch 2 stock at MSRP. Just make sure you check you're either getting it from the big box store when buying or ensure you aren't paying over the odds at one of its listed merchants.

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop doesn't actually have any Switch 2 stock available online, but it is a solid option for in-store console purchases. If you'd like to keep things traditional and grab the handheld at a physical games retailer, pop down to your local store.

Nintendo Store | Check stock

You can pick up the Switch 2 direct from Nintendo, but it's still using an invite system for now. That makes picking up the portable slightly more awkward, so I'd be inclined to check other retailers before falling back to Ninty's store.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

✅ Amazon | In stock

Out of all the UK options, Amazon is the most straightforward for Switch 2 stock, especially if you've got Prime. Subscribers will be able to snag free next-day delivery, and even standard shipping will only take a day or two.

✅ Argos | In stock

Argos has been a reliable place for Switch 2 restocks since launch, and it's where I personally pre-ordered my handheld. It currently has the console in stock again after its supply dwindled a little, so I'd keep it at the top of your list.

✅ Currys | In stock

As one of the UK's last standing physical tech stores, Currys is on the case with Switch 2 stock. It's got the base system and plenty of bundles going, and you'll be able to pick it up in store if you'd rather not rely on couriers.

✅ Very | In stock

Very was out to impress with its Switch 2 stock over the launch, but it's now down to just a Donkey Kong Bananza bundle and the upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A version. I've no doubts that it'll get other options in soon, but you don't have to go here first if you want to keep costs lower.

✅ Nintendo Store | In stock

Ninty only has the Mario Kart World bundle in stock right now, and while that's fine if you seek the latest kart racing romp, there are cheaper options out there at partner retailers.

✅ EE | In stock for mobile customers

As a phone contract retailer, EE is handling the Switch 2 stock situation slightly differently. You'll have to be a customer to pick up the handheld at the store, which makes sense since it'll be built into your monthly bill.

✅ The Game Collection | In stock

If, for whatever reason, you'd rather spend more on a Switch 2 that's bundled with Hogwarts Legacy and a Camera, then The Game Collection is an option. It feels like the retailer should simply have the console available since it's sitting pretty everywhere else, but it'd rather you pick up extras.

ShopTo | Check stock

ShopTo likes to beat rival retailers by mere pennies, and that might be why is has no stock available right now. It does have pre-orders for the Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle, though, so if you're happy to wait until October, check them out.