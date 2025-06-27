The 55-inch LG OLED C4 has transformed my living room gaming setup, but just know that I'll be jealous of anyone who grabs the 65-inch version

I kicked off the summer by finally upgrading my old LCD TV with a 55-inch LG OLED C4. I wasn't originally planning on splurging as much on a new console screen, but now that my eyeballs have become accustomed to its deliciously deep blacks and vivid colors, the purchase feels completely justified.

That said, I do have one regret - I wish I'd waited for larger versions to drop in price, as you can currently grab the 65-inch LG OLED C4 for $1,299.99 at Best Buy. That's the exact same price tag as the 55-incher, and while MSRPs are a little bit different in the UK, the fact that US players can get the larger version without spending more stings a little.

LG OLED C4 65-inch | $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - For whatever reason, Best Buy now has the 65-inch OLED C4 for the same price as the smaller 55-inch version. The shift in pricing could mean other models will also get a price cut soon, but if it's the larger panel you're after, this is a nice price cut. UK: £1,299 £1,199 at Richer Sounds

I reside in the UK, so I ended up grabbing my 55-inch C4 for £899 at Richer Sounds. Comparatively, the 65-inch version is going for £1,199, meaning there's a much wider gap between the two than in the US. Yes, that does mean I got a pretty sweet deal on the 144Hz LG OLED screen, but with discounts emerging ahead of Prime Day, there's a chance the larger models could end up cheaper than I paid.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I want to stress that I'm over the moon with my OLED C4, even if you can grab the 65-inch version without spending more in the US. I grabbed the TV just after getting the Nintendo Switch 2, and the screen does wonders for Ninty's new handheld in TV mode. The colors pop ridiculously hard compared to my old LCD panel, and it's nice having a display that can cut through the daylight supplied by my unfortunately placed living room windows.

Keep in mind that I also review the best gaming TVs, and that means I've experienced firsthand what flagships like the LG OLED G4 are capable of. I'm also fully aware that 2025 models like the G5 and C5 are now serving up even better specs with faster refresh rates and better brightness. Yet, I'm not convinced that paying vastly more for any of those models is worthwhile unless you're a panel purist, and the results are going to blow you away regardless.

If you're wondering whether grabbing an OLED screen like the C4 is the right move, there are two core benefits I want you to keep front and center in your mind. The first is that thanks to proper certification, these screens can produce proper HDR and tap into better visuals where supported. My older TV allegedly boasted High Dynamic Range support, but in reality, it lacked the brightness to give consoles like the Switch 2 and PS5 a proper canvas to work with.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The other perk is faster refresh rates, as the C4's 144Hz abilities are going to futureproof your setup. You might not have much need for anything faster than that right now, especially since HDMI cables tap out at 4K 120Hz. However, if you're planning on adding a gaming PC to your living room (I use this stylish retro mini PC) or want to be prepared when next-gen consoles rock up with faster frame rates, this screen already has you covered.

It's well worth noting that you don't have to splash out on an OLED TV to gain better specs. Cheaper mini LED alternatives like the Hisense U7N are available and can offer up 144Hz visuals and impressive brightness for well under $1,000, and even the 75-inch version is down to $798 at Amazon right now. That said, colors and contrast won't quite hit the same pleasing notes, and I'd personally rather trade size for deeper blacks and extra vibrancy.

I'm only half joking when I say I'm mad at anyone who buys the 65-inch LG OLED C4. I'll be here telling myself that I don't have the space, even if it also shows up for the same price as the 55-inch version in the UK, and I'd say it's well worth considering the investment before the 2024 models start to vanish from shelves.

Still searching for the perfect panel? Swing by the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X and best 120Hz 4K TVs for more screen options. Alternatively, check out the best gaming monitors for desktop-friendly displays.