Best 120Hz 4K TV guide: get the smoothest gaming experience from your big screen

Only one of the best 120Hz 4K TV will have you experiencing your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X at their absolute best. And only the latest models, with cutting-edge HDMI v2.1 functionality, support 4K at 120Hz, have what it takes to support the high frame rate output that next-gen consoles are capable of. To put it simply, you'll have to have one of the best 120Hz 4K TVs if you want a top experience from your console.

Unfortunately, there are precious few TVs available right now that can support such silky playback, and not all are created equal. We’ve rounded up the category’s top models, so you can browse the models by your preference in price, screen size, and features. A lot of these feature in our best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X guide, too, such is the importance of a new and 120Hz-capable panel.

Hard fact first: You won’t find any of the best 120Hz 4K TVs in the bargain aisles - but if you’re into gaming, then investing in a 4K flatscreen that offers HDMI v2.1 connectivity makes a lot of sense right now. Only HDMI v2.1 ports have the bandwidth (40Gbps) to accommodate a 4K 120 frames per second video output, and while the numbers of titles available that actually take advantage of this are limited, we predict you’ll see an explosion in these as more and more studios explore the true potential of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

120Hz HDMI ports can be found on both 4K UHD TVs and high-end 8K models, where they may be listed simply as an 8K input. Of course, there’s next to no 8K content to be viewed or played right now, but ensuring you have that valuable port is what you need for high frame rate gameplay, so always make sure you see the term 'HDMI 2.1' in the specs list.

Helpfully, all of the best 120Hz 4K TVs also come with other game-facing tech, like VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency). The latter automatically puts a TV in Game Mode, for the lowest possible input lag, while the former eliminates judder and tearing artefacts. In short, both are very nice things to have.

So which is the best 120Hz 4K TV to partner your next-gen games console? Read on for our top buys...

The best 120Hz TVs

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung QNQ80T / QEQ80T The absolute best 120Hz 4K TV Sizes: Sizes: 49, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inches (QE49Q80T, QE55Q80T, QE65Q80T, QE75Q80T and QE85Q80T) | Input lag: 19.7ms (1080/60) | Display type: QLED | Refresh rate : 120Hz | HDR: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Bright, dynamic performer Free from image burn Two Game modes Lacks Ultra Wide Angle viewing tech No Freeview Play

The Q80T is a formidable frag-friendly flatscreen that’s fantastic value. Its image quality is excellent, with dynamic HDR, superb colour fidelity, and razor-sharp detail. This is actually the cheapest Samsung QLED TV to offer a full array backlight, which means this 120Hz 4K TV will give you better HDR and contrast, too.

Feature attractions are many and various. In addition to 4K 120fps support, there’s VRR and ALLM, plus FreeSync support for PC gamers. We also love its OST (Object Sound TrackIng) audio system, which positions speakers both top and bottom of the set, offering a different edge to the best 120Hz 4K TV.

Samsung’s Tizen connected smart TV platform is one of the best out there, too. It doesn’t just offer copious streaming apps and catch-up TV players, but there are various smart functions to enjoy, too, like Ambient Mode and Mobile Multi-View twin-screen mode, which is handy for gamers who want to sync their play with someone streaming on Twitch.

The icing on the cake is a two-speed Game Mode. Game Motion Plus keeps some picture processing turned on, for maximum eye candy, while hardcore Game mode just improves input lag, to an astonishing 8.7ms (1080/60). All things considered, this really is the best 120Hz 4K TV you can buy.

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG OLEDCX series The best equipped OLED 4K 120Hz TV for gamers Sizes: Sizes: 48, 55, 65, and 77-inches (OLED48CX6, OLED55CX6,OLED65CX6, OLED77CX6) | Input lag: 13ms (1080/60) | Display type: OLED | Refresh rate : 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Superb picture quality Four HDMI 2.1 inputs Burn in could be an issue, so be careful UK models lack catch-up TV apps

Positioned just above LG’s cheaper BX range, the CX pulls rank through its use of the brand’s premium Alpha 9 processor, which powers a whole bunch of AI-enhanced sound and vision enhancements. And what enhancements, they are: picture quality is as good as it currently gets with this LG OLED. There's an excellent level of detail, with effective HDR dynamics and brilliant colour fidelity, which make the CX a treat to stare at. And it comes with a full quartet of HDMI 2.1 inputs. That’s more 120Hz 4K support than any of us will probably need for quite some time. If ever.

Other niceties include VRR and ALLM modes, plus G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility for PC gamers. LG’s webOS smart platform, navigated with the brand’s Magic remote control, offers plenty of streaming entertainment too, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney TV+.

(Image credit: LG)

3. LG OLEDBX series LG’s entry level OLED, and a significantly cheaper option than its stablemates... Sizes: Sizes: 55, and 65-inches (OLED55BX6,OLED65BX6) | Input lag: 14.6ms (1080/60) | Display type: OLED | Refresh rate : 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Dynamic, detailed picture quality Two HDMI 2.1 inputs Excellent value Burn in could be an issue UK models lack Freeview Play and catch-up TV apps

Undercutting its CX stablemate, the LG BX warrants serious attention if you don’t want to totally bust your display budget. Behind the glass is a third-generation Alpha 7 image processor, while the rest of the LG OLED range use the more advanced Alpha 9 chip, but we doubt you’ll feel short-changed. Pictures are crisp, colour rich, and dynamic., and combined with its price point, the BX is easily one of the best 120Hz 4K TVs going.

It’s well equipped on the smarts side, thanks to ThinQ AI and webOS, but there’s some cost-cutting on HDMI inputs. Only two of the four provided support 4K@120Hz; the remaining two are regular 8-bit 4K/60Hz inputs. This shouldn’t be a problem for most, as you’ll be still able to connect both a PS5 and Xbox Series X for high frame rate gaming. For PC gamers there’s NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, plus VRR (Variable Refresh rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) compliance which is a good bonus

On the debit side, there’s no Freeview HD which means catch-up TV players are AWOL - but who has time for regular telly these days anyway? Netflix, Twitch, Prime Video, and Disney+ are just a few of the heavy-hitting streaming apps on-board.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony X900H / XH90 Sony’s PlayStation ready mid-range TV is the only game in town for PS5 loyalists Sizes: 55, 65, 75, and 85- inches (KD-55XH9005, KD-65XH9005, KD-75XH9005, KD-85XH9005) | Input lag: 17ms (1080/60) | Display type: LED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Excellent image quality Versatile Android smart platform Two high-speed HDMI inputs 55-inch models lacks Sony’s Acoustic Multi Audio system

This is the best Sony LED LCD TV you can buy today if you're looking for one of the best 120Hz 4K TVs from the very makers of the PS5.

The XH90 is the only TV in Sony’s current line-up that currently supports 4K @ 120Hz, making it uniquely appealing to PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. There’s support for ALLM and VRR (promised via a firmware update) too. And the best news is that it’s available in a huge range of screen sizes, specifically 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inches (KD-55XH9005, KD-65XH9005, KD-75XH9005, KD-85XH9005). In the US, the set is known as the XBR-55X900H, XBR-65X900H, XBR-75X900H, XBR-85X900H.

The TV runs Sony’s tried and tested X1 processor, with 4K X-Reality PRO enhancement and Object-based HDR remastering, making it particularly great at upscaling.

A full array backlight also helps maximise its HDR performance. There’s support for Dolby Vision, as well as regular HDR10 and HLG. The Game mode is also pretty sprightly, enabling just 17ms input lag.

Editors note: One of the GR+ hardware team had one of these TVs in for testing recently, and found it was, indeed excellent for gaming. However, there was some disappointment with the native Netflix app as it struggled with dark scenes with lots of blocky image artifacting (this never happens when gaming). Pop a Fire TV stick in though and problem solved.

(Image credit: LG)

5. LG Nano90 Nanocell LED LG’s 9-Series Nanocell LCD panels are the best budget 4K 120Hz TVs to watch Sizes: 55-, 65-, 75- inches (55NANO906, 65NANO906, 75NANO906) | Input lag: 17ms (1080/60) | Display type: LED | Refresh rate : 120Hz | HDR: DolbyVision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Entertaining image quality No image burn Two high-speed HDMI inputs Doesn’t do true black Limited off-angle contrast

More likely than LG’s OLEDs to benefit from serious price-cutting, this 9-series Nanocell set is well worth keeping on your watch list if you're ever on the hunt for a bargain when scouting the best 120Hz TVs. Like other LED LCD TVs, it’s immune to image burn, and full array dimming makes the most of its HDR talents, which include Dolby Vision and HLG.

The set has two high-bandwidth 120Hz HDMI inputs, for 4K 120 frames per second gaming, as well as VRR and ALLM.

The set’s smart game is strong too, thanks to LG’s versatile webOS platform, with key streaming apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+) on-board. This is one to watch (in every sense) and would make a prime candidate for those who can't quite stretch the budget to an OLED or Samsung QLed television.

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung QNQ70T / QEQ70T This affordable QLED is also one of the cheapest UHD screens to support 120fps gaming Sizes: 55, 65, 75, and 87-inches (QN55Q70T, QN65Q70T, QN75Q70T, QN85Q70T) | Input lag: 20ms (1080/60) with Game Motion Plus | Display type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Vibrant colour performance Free from image burn Terrific bang-for-buck value Only one 4k 120Hz input No local dimming

Looking for a 4K QLED bargain? The Q70T is the cheapest Samsung QLED to contend for best 120Hz 4K TV in 2021, and it’s a bit of a steal. There’s a catch though: just one of its four HDMI inputs (numero 4) is an HDMI 2.1 port - the rest max out at 4K 60Hz. This shouldn’t be a problem if you’re loyal to a single next-gen games console, of course. The set also lacks local dimming, which limits HDR precision and contrast. The good news is, during real-world watching, and certainly during fast-paced gameplay, this isn’t likely to be that noticeable (although you might spot some blooming when dungeon crawling). In other respects, the Q70T offers excellent colour vibrancy and fine detail.

As with other Samsung’s QLEDs, you get two Game Modes - Game Motion Plus and regular Game. Input lag is 20ms and 9ms (1080p/60) respectively, which is good going, too, which rounds of a great package when looking to get a proper QLED 120Hz 4K TV.

