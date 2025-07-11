Every comic book character in Superman, listed in order of appearance in James Gunn's new movie

Superman is now soaring in theaters. But James Gunn’s new movie isn’t just the latest in a long line of Super-reboots, it’s also the launch proper of a new interconnected comic-book universe with DCU: Chapter One Gods and Monsters now well underway. Here’s our glowing review of the new movie.

Part of what separates Gunn’s Superman from previous adaptations – good and bad – is that it’s the most comics-accurate screen adaptation to date, taking inspiration from 80+ years of Supes-starring comics, most notably Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly’s mid-2000s masterpiece All-Star Superman.

As a result, Superman is packed with characters from the comics. Plenty are major figures, setting up a number of upcoming DC movies. But many have mere seconds of screentime despite their extensive (and often very strange) histories on the page. You may not even realise they once appeared in the comics, which is why we’re here to break it all down for you. Naturally, some of the comic-book characters that appear are big surprises, so it goes without saying that spoilers for Superman follow.

Super friends

(Image credit: DC)

It should come as no surprise that everyone in Superman’s immediate orbit – including adorable Super-dog Krypto – has comic-book origins. Many will be familiar from previous screen adaptations, including Superman’s Kryptonian parents Lara and Jor-El, who cameo in the film via video message. Even the Superman Robots in the Fortress of Solitude are taken straight from All-Star Superman, numerical names and all. Most exciting of all, Milly Alcock’s Supergirl makes a late, breaking appearance to reclaim Krypto before returning to a planet with a red sun to party, ahead of her 2026 solo movie.

Superman/Kal-El/Clark Kent (David Corenswet)

Krypto

Superman Robots (Alan Tudyk, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, Grace Chan, Bradley Cooper)

Jor-El (Bradley Cooper)

Lara (Angela Sarafyan)

Ma Kent (Neva Howell)

Pa Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince)

Supergirl/Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock)

Justice Gang

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Yes, Guy Gardner’s awful bowl cut is comics-accurate. As is the fact that his attitude stinks. Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific also have storied comic-book histories. But the Justice Gang itself is a movie invention, as this grouping has never appeared under that name in the comics. Though the film doesn’t make it especially clear, Maxwell Lord (who cameos in Superman) seems to be the one bankrolling the Justice Gang in the DCU, and will appear in Peacemaker season 2.

Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi)

Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced)

Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion)

Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn)

The Daily Planet bullpen

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Daily Planet news room is populated by plenty of familiar faces – including a stogy-chewing Perry White, and a Jimmy Olsen who is something of a ladies' man, in a nod to All-Star Superman’s version of the wholesome photographer. Oafish sportswriter Steve Lombard first appeared in the comics back in the 1970s, and briefly turned up in 2013’s Man of Steel. The Daily Planet bullpen is rounded out by comic-book staples Cat Grant and Ron Troupe, both glorified cameos in the film.

Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan)

Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo)

Perry White (Wendell Pierce)

Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett)

Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover)

Ron Troupe (Christopher McDonald)

Luthorcorp

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Here’s where the comic book deep dive really begins. Many of the names on this list will be instantly familiar, even if you’ve never touched a Superman comic – Ned Beatty’s Otis Burg plays a particularly memorable role in 1978’s Superman. But pretty much every one of the Luthorcorp scientists with a speaking role comes from the comics. Sydney Happersen even retains his distinctive moustache and glasses from the page. Brothers Dean and Desmond Farr have an interesting comic book history not touched on in the film, as both transformed into Tiger-Man at one time or another. The strange, Charon-evoking boatman who ferries Lex around the pocket dimension is a curious case. Though he shares a name – Mr. Handsome – with a DC comics character, the two appear unconnected.

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult)

Ultraman

The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría)

Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio)

Sydney Happersen (Stephen Blackehart)

Otis Burg (Terence Rosemore)

Amanda Marie McCoy (Natasha Halevi)

Larry Chin (Paul Kim)

Dean Farr (Jonah Lees)

Desmond Farr (Christian Lees)

Mr. Handsome (Trevor Newlin)

Cheryl Kimble (Giovannie Cruz)

Ms. Jessop (Bonnie Discepolo)

DOD and miscellaneous metahumans

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Finally, there’s a handful of supporting metahumans and a couple of recurring characters in the Department of Defence that make the leap to the big screen. Rick Flag Sr. already has a rich DCU history – he’s the father of The Suicide Squad’s Rick Flag Jr. and appeared in the animated series Creature Commandos. Notable for their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo is Sapphire Stagg – Metamorpho’s long-established love interest in the comics, and presumably the mother of Baby Joey. Stagg is also the daughter of supervillain Simon Stagg, who may exist out there in the DCU already, as he’s responsible for turning Rex Mason into the Element Man in the comics.

Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo)

Florence "Flo" Crawley (Tinashe Kajese Bolden)

Albert Tyler (Luis R. Hernandez)

Peacemaker (John Cena)

Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan)

Baby Joey

Sapphire Stagg (Louisa Krause)