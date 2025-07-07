All the Superman movies ranked from worst to best, ahead of James Gunn's upcoming DC movie

What are the best Superman movies of all time? Well, that's a tricky question to answer because when it comes to comic book superheroes, there are very few that are as iconic and easily recognizable as Superman in general. Created in 1938 by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, Superman has remained relevant within popular culture for almost 90 years. This is in part thanks to the continual output of Superman stories (whether solo or as part of a team) created since the character's inception in comic books, TV, video games, and, of course, inspiring some of the best superhero movies too.

While each of the Superman movies differs from one another in terms of quality, tone, and narrative goals, they are all equally committed to portraying the character as a symbol of hope, selflessness, and idealism. James Gunn is continuing that tradition with his take on the Man of Steel, as Superman (2025) appears to be a love letter to the character and his legacy. Therefore, in anticipation of the upcoming DC movie, here is a ranking of all the theatrically released Superman movies from worst to best.

Keep in mind that as long as Superman is one of the main characters, then it counts as a "Superman film." Justice League, for example, will be on this list, while films like Supergirl and The Flash will not. Additionally, all Superman entries before the first Richard Donner film—i.e., Superman serial, Atom Man vs Superman serial, and Superman and the Mole-Men—will be left off this list. So, without further ado, here are all the major Superman movies ranked, from Richard Donner's Superman to Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more!

Every Superman movie ranked, starting with....

10. Justice League

Year: 2017

Director: Zack Snyder

For a film budgeted at $300 million, there is not a single remarkable or noteworthy aspect in Justice League. This isn't surprising considering how rocky its production was. An amalgamation of factors guaranteed the movie's downfall, such as Zack Snyder departing from the project due to a family tragedy, Warner Bros. mandating reshoots and a hard 2-hour runtime, and Joss Whedon rewriting the script to include more light-hearted moments and jokes that completely clash with the dark and gritty tone Snyder established.

Speaking of reshoots, Superman himself was a victim of them, as it's almost impossible not to notice his nightmarish, uncanny valley upper lip. It's well-known at this point that Henry Cavill's then-mustache was digitally removed using CGI, but even if "Mustache Gate" hadn't happened, it still doesn't change how little agency Superman has in the story. Justice League is a soulless, Frankenstein's monster of a corporate product that lacks any creative voice, craftsmanship, or passion.

9. Superman 4: The Quest for Peace

Year: 1987

Director: Sidney J. Furie

Superman 4: The Quest for Peace is, undoubtedly, a terrible movie. The special effects are so noticeably subpar that it's impossible to ignore aspects like the abysmal use of blue screen and the exact same shot of Superman flying being used multiple times. The film cares so little about continuity that it introduces new, made-up abilities that Superman didn't originally have, like causing his old space pod to disappear and fixing the Great Wall of China just by staring at these objects.

The list of faults Superman 4: The Quest for Peace has is endless. Yet when a movie like this is so incompetently made with such noticeably abysmal filmmaking, it wraps back around to being hilarious and enjoyable (though for purely ironic reasons). In the same vein as other classic "so-bad-it’s-good films" like The Room, Birdemic, and Samurai Cop, this movie is an absolute blast of a time when watching and making fun of it with friends.

8. Superman 3

Year: 1983

Director: Richard Lester

For a film titled Superman 3, a large portion of the movie focuses on Richard Pryor's character, Gus Gorman, and the various over-the-top comedic set pieces he’s thrown into, such as getting drunk with a security guard or skiing off a skyscraper. Conceptually, there's nothing wrong with having these slapstick moments in a Superman film, but because they overstay their welcome for so long, whatever humor was initially there is immediately vaporized.

The gags are given such priority that it doesn't leave much room for Superman to do much plot-wise. There are kernels of interesting ideas sprinkled throughout, like Clark reconnecting with his old high school crush, Lana Lang, and becoming evil after being exposed to synthetic Kryptonite. Unfortunately, these concepts aren't given proper development, as Clark's potential romance with Lana is quickly abandoned, and Superman's evil transformation is haphazardly resolved with good Superman beating evil Superman in a fight.

7. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)

Year: 2016

Director: Zack Snyder

While Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was critically panned when it was released back in 2016, it has since developed a cult following, and it's easy to see why. For all its faults and issues, the film is ambitious and experimental, as it was unlike most other superhero movies at the time. It took a big swing at being a grittier take on the genre, and it nails that aesthetic with its use of darkness, rain, muted colors, and other elements synonymous with Snyder's directorial style.

However, the film's moody and serious tone is often undercut by unintentionally silly moments. For example, in the actual fight between Batman and Superman, which is mostly well-shot and executed, it's ruined by the infamous "Save Martha" scene. Just hearing the name Martha is enough to not only stop Batman from killing Superman but also immediately do a 180 and become best friends with his supposed sworn enemy, whom he only moments ago tried to stab with a Kryptonite spear.

6. Superman Returns

Year: 2006

Director: Bryan Singer

Superman Returns is an ambitious passion project from director Bryan Singer, who was clearly inspired by Richard Donner's Superman when crafting his take on the character. There's a lot to admire, but Superman Returns is ultimately a mixed bag. The biggest issue is that the movie tries to capture the same hopeful, optimistic tone as Richard Donner's Superman while also being a dark and serious superhero movie in the same vein as Singer's X-Men films. These juxtaposing tones never blend well together, resulting in a movie that can feel disjointed.

Despite the lack of strong direction, Superman Returns makes up for it with great performances from the actors. Brandon Routh not only bears a physical resemblance to Christopher Reeve but also shares the same boyish charm and charisma. Kevin Spacey delivers the best performance in the film, as his portrayal of Lex Luthor captures both the camp and goofiness of Gene Hackman's version while also bringing a level of bitterness and evil that feels unique to this Superman movie.

5. Man of Steel

Year: 2013

Director: Zack Snyder

As the first film in what would later become the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), Man of Steel had a lot to live up to. While it may not be perfect, this is the exact movie Snyder sought out to make when launching this darker superhero universe, and it certainly succeeds in some aspects. The best scene in the film is Superman's iconic flying sequence in the Arctic, as it is a well-shot moment accompanied by a great score from Hans Zimmer.

However, despite having a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes, Man of Steel doesn't use its exorbitant length to properly develop its main characters. Despite the frequent use of flashbacks, it's never made clear who Clark is or what motivates him beyond wanting to do good. It's also unclear why Lois falls for Superman or what drives her character. Clark and Lois are further fleshed out in Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League, but in this film alone, they are a bit lacking.

4. Superman 2

Year: 1981

Director: Richard Lester

Like Justice League 2017, Superman 2 had a messy production that involved a lot of behind-the-scenes drama. Yet despite these obstacles, Superman 2 became a critical and financial success, and a big part of that is thanks to all the returning actors. Gene Hackman particularly stands out with his portrayal of Lex Luthor as a campy yet conniving snake oil salesman. General Zod, Ursa, and Non are also great additions, as they are the first villains in this series who can match Superman physically.

The real heart of the film, though, is the romance between Clark and Lois, which is enhanced by the amazing chemistry between Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder. The film could have done a better job connecting Clark and Lois' love story with the other main plot of General Zod and his henchmen invading Earth, as these narratives run parallel to each other throughout most of the movie. That being said, these two storylines are still individually engaging, so even if they aren’t well-connected, the entire experience remains enjoyable and captivating.

3. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Year: 2021

Director: Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder's Justice League is a major improvement over the original Justice League in almost every way. As bloated as the 4-hour and 2-minute runtime is, the extra 2 hours allow the film to thoroughly flesh out the worldbuilding and characters, especially Cyborg and The Flash. The removal of all the awkward jokes and humor from the original Justice League allows the Snyder Cut to maintain a more consistently dark tone.

Even Superman, who still serves as a glorified deus ex machina, is given more to work with compared to his 2017 counterpart. He has more emotional scenes with Lois and Ma Kent, so when he inevitably appears to help the team defeat Steppenwolf, his return feels so much more satisfying. The movie is by no means perfect, as it still has issues, such as the constant overreliance on slow-mo and the use of orchestrated female vocals almost every time Wonder Woman is in frame. Yet despite these flaws, there's a lot to appreciate about Zack Snyder's Justice League.

2. Superman 2: The Richard Donner Cut

Year: 2006

Director: Richard Donner

While the theatrical cut may have been well-received, Superman 2: The Richard Donner Cut is arguably the much better film. The best addition in Donner's cut of Superman 2 is the inclusion of Marlon Brando's Jor-El, who was noticeably absent in Lester’s version. Jor-El's interactions with Clark add an extra layer of emotional depth and vulnerability to their relationship, further cementing the father-son theme that wasn't in Lester’s version of the movie.

The director's cut isn't perfect, though it's primarily because of the limitations Donner faced that were out of his control. For example, screen test footage of Lois firing a gun at Clark plays a crucial role in the film. However, this scene has a rough look and quality to it, and Reeve and Kidder look significantly younger compared to how they appear throughout the rest of the movie. Fortunately, the emotionally powerful moments in Donner's version outweigh these flaws, as they give fans a glimpse into what Superman 2 could have been had Donner stayed.

1. Superman

Year: 1978

Director: Richard Donner

While it may not be surprising to find Superman at the top of this list, sometimes the obvious choice is the correct one. Superman is a timeless epic that not only sets the standards for what a superhero movie should be but also thoroughly understands who Superman is and what makes him a symbol of idealistic hope and optimism. This is a well-coordinated and lavishly produced film with special effects and action scenes that, 50 years later, still hold up today.

The destruction of Krypton is so well-shot and coordinated that it creates this apocalyptic feeling of dread that cements Kal-El as the "last son of Krypton." Donner expertly showcases how Clark overcomes his alienation and loneliness by undergoing a journey of self-discovery with the help of his adoptive parents, Jonathan and Martha Kent. As the first major blockbuster superhero movie, it gets everything right, paving the way for other great comic book films like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy to follow.

