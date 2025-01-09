Creature Commandos season 2: Everything we know so far about the return of James Gunn's DC show

Creature Commandos season 1 might have just come to an end, but luckily we have a whole other season to look forward to. James Gunn announced the animated DC show's renewal sometime before Christmas, which came as no surprise given the impressive streaming numbers and overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.

The series, which marks the first of many in Gunn and Peter Safran's newly launched DCU, sees Amanda Waller task none other than Rick Flag Sr. with leading a team of super-monsters to carry out a dangerous black ops mission. The team, a much more violent version of Guardians of the Galaxy, consists of the Bride (of Frankenstein), an anthropomorphic weasel, a radioactive man in a lab coat, a robot, and an amphibious doctor.

With a second season on the way, there will many updates to follow - especially given the fact that the animated series is canon to the DCU and we can expect these heroes to pop up in other projects. Scroll on down for all the latest on Creature Commandos season 2.

(Image credit: DC)

Creature Commandos episode 1 hit Max on December 4 after being announced some 11 months prior in January 2023. Season 2 was announced on December 23, 2024. Given how long it takes to develop an animated series (we're looking at you, Invincible), we might be looking at two to three years before season 2 arrives. We're also looking at the list of announced projects for the first phase of Gunn and Safran's DCU, which is aptly titled "DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters." Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the Lanterns TV series are slated for a 2026 release, which means we could be looking at 2027 for Creature Commandos season 2.

Creature Commandos season 2 plot speculation

(Image credit: DC)

The first season ends with the Bride being put in charge of a new team of monsters, one being King Shark (who you might remember from The Suicide Squad). The rest of the team includes Doctor Phosphorous, Weasel, and two new monsters. It's likely that the team will be tasked with a new mission, this time with the Bride in charge instead of Rick Flag Sr. Rick is set to appear in both Superman and Peacemaker season 2, and has not yet found out that Amanda Waller is the one who order Peacemaker to kill Rick Flag Jr. It's possible that this will carry over into Creature Commandos season 2, but only time will tell.

When asked what he'd like to see in season 2, star Frank Grillo told GamesRadar+ that he'd "love to see how it evolves". He continued: "I'd like to see how they develop as a team because it takes the whole season for them to be a symbiotic kinda group and just see where it goes. Because it starts with me meeting them and kind of going like, what am I doing? What are these things? And then we become a family."

Creature Commandos season 2 cast speculation

(Image credit: DC)

There were quite a few deaths in Creature Commandos season 1, though the final moments of the show give us a pretty good idea of which characters will be returning. Two deaths are up in the air: Clayface, who is famously hard to kill, and Eric Frankenstein, who is sort of already dead. We also see a new, built-up version of GI Robot in the finale, despite his death earlier on in the season. And so, we've compiled who will likely return for season 2 below.

Indira Varma as the Bride

Sean Gunn as GI Robot and Weasel

Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Anya Calotra as Circe

Steve Agee as John Economos

Linda Cardellini as Elizabeth Bates, Weasel's lawyer

Creature Commandos is now streaming in its entirety on Max. For more, check out our Creature Commandos review, our Creature Commandos ending explained, and our Creature Commandos post-credits explained.