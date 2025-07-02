The first teaser for Christopher Nolan's new epic The Odyssey is showing exclusively in theaters and, predictably, it has already leaked online
The first look at The Odyssey is showing before Jurassic World Rebirth
The Odyssey's theater-exclusive first teaser has leaked online already – just hours after sailing into cinemas.
The Odyssey, a fresh retelling of Homer's epic poem from Christopher Nolan, had its first look attached to recent screenings of Jurassic World Rebirth.
Of course, you'll have to head to cinemas yourself to experience it – we aren't going to risk the combined fury of the gods, Universal, and Nolan here.
If you're curious, however, we've already laid eyes on it. The teaser begins with a voice (possibly that of Robert Pattinson) speaking over a shot of a stormy sea. He says, "Darkness. Zeus' laws smashed to pieces. A kingdom without a king since my master died."
"I have to find out what happened to my father," a tearful Telemachus (Tom Holland) then says of Odysseus (Matt Damon) in a scene involving Jon Bernthal.
Telemachus asks Bernthal's character when he last saw Odysseus, to which he replies: "Who has a story about Odysseus? ... Some say he’s rich, some say he’s poor. Some say he perished, some say he’s imprisoned."
A shot of Greek soldiers follows, with the teaser's final image being that of Matt Damon's Odysseus floating adrift in a small piece of wreckage in the Aegean Sea.
Featuring an all-star cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyongo'o, and Charlize Theron, Nolan's The Odyssey hits cinemas on July 17, 2026.
Need more reason to be excited? The Odyssey is set to become the first movie filmed exclusively on IMAX cameras, while the studio has already teased it as a "masterpiece" that Homer would "quite likely be proud of."
