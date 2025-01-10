Jurassic World Rebirth release date, cast, story, and everything else you need to know

Jurassic World Rebirth will be bringing the dinos back to our screen for the first time since 2022's Jurassic World Dominion. With an all-star cast, this is one of the most exciting upcoming movies of the year – and we've got everything you need to know about it right here.

Dominion was a send-off for the original cast, and Rebirth will bring a new set of characters on a new mission to our screens. Those newcomers include Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, along with Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend.

Below, we break down the movie's release date, when we might see a trailer, and what's out there about the plot. We've also got the full cast list, too. That means you can get up to speed on what's sure to be one of 2025's biggest blockbusters at a glance. So, for all there is to know about Jurassic World Dominion, head down to our ultimate guide.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Jurassic World Rebirth release date is July 2, 2025. That means it's only a few more months to wait to see the new dinosaur movie – and it's just three years since Jurassic World Dominion, too.

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: when will we get one?

(Image credit: Universal)

There's no trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth just yet. We can expect one to release in the next few months, however, as it's not long until the movie is here. Our best guess for a trailer debut is this year's SuperBowl.

Jurassic World Rebirth plot

(Image credit: Universal)

Not much is known about the plot of Jurassic World Rebirth at the moment. According to Entertainment Weekly, though, the story picks up five years after Dominion and sees the dinosaurs dying out again as the planet is inhospitable to them, aside from those living in a few tropical areas. Three of these surviving dinosaurs have genetic material that could be used by a pharmaceutical company in the development of a life-saving drug. Zora (Scarlett Johansson) is sent to extract this material, accompanied by ship captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey).

To complicate things, the Delgado family, a bunch of civilians, will also be involved after their boat capsizes and puts out a mayday call picked up by Zora's team.

"Obviously, it all goes wrong and becomes a situation that you enjoy watching as a Jurassic fan," director Gareth Edwards told the publication. “Once you're on the adventure, the film doesn't let go until the end credits. The enjoyment of it is in the moment-to-moment chase, escape, scare, horror, curve balls in the whole plotting of the set pieces and the dinosaur moments."

Jurassic World Rebirth cast

(Image credit: Universal)

The Jurassic World Rebirth cast is particularly impressive:

Scarlett Johansson – Zora Bennett

– Zora Bennett Jonathan Bailey – Dr. Henry Loomis

Mahershala Ali – Duncan Kinkaid

Rupert Friend – Martin Krebs

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo – Reuben Delgado

Luna Blaise – Reuben's daughter

David Iacono – Reuben's son

Audrina Miranda – Reuben's youngest daughter

Philippine Velge – TBC

Bechir Sylvain – TBC

Ed Skrein – TBC

That's a wrap on Jurassic World Rebirth. For more about the year's movies, check out our guide to the biggest movie release dates to get planning your theater trips.