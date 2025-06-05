It belongs in a museum: Indiana Jones' actual whip is up for auction, and it could be yours for the low, low price of $500,000

One of the most iconic props in action movie history is going on the auction block as memorabilia seller Propstore is about to sell the bullwhip wielded by Harrison Ford as the title character in 1989's beloved sequel Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Propstore bills the whip, the only one of its kind known to be in a private collection, as the "ultimate adventure movie treasure," and it's hard to argue with that. Indiana Jones' whip may not have the flashiness of something like a sci-fi prop along the lines of a lightsaber, but for fans of the venerable adventure franchise, it's just as iconic.

If that's not enough, the auction is actually a lot, which also includes Indy's belt and whip holster, so if you're daring enough (and, frankly, wealthy enough) to win the auction, you can actually don the belt, wear the whip, and have some adventures of your own. Or, you know, display it as a set.

According to Propstore, the whip has been privately owned for decades, having originally been purchased from someone who worked on the production of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. It is believed to have been used in the filming of The Last Crusade's big motorcycle chase scene, and includes a production tag denoting that it was used in filming a sequence called the "Rideaway Scene."

The whip and its accompanying pieces will go up for auction this September, and, according to Propstore, are expected to wind up with a price tag somewhere between $250,000 to $500,000, so start saving your pennies now.

