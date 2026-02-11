After Andor cost over half a billion dollars to make, The Mandalorian and Grogu will reportedly be the cheapest Disney-produced Star Wars movie

We're now just a few months away from The Mandalorian and Grogu – the first brand new, theatrically released Star Wars movie in seven years. But following a costly flop in Solo: A Star Wars Story and ballooning costs, a new report suggests that the Mando movie may have the lowest budget of any Disney-era Star Wars movie to date.

As noticed by Collider, California Film Commission figures have revealed that The Mandalorian and Grogu's production budget is a thrifty – though still hardly cheap – $166.4 million, after a $21.75 million tax credit is taken into consideration. But even without that IRS discount, the figure is still well below the $200 million that Rogue One: A Star Wars movie cost. The sequel trilogy, by comparison, cost eye-watering sums – $245 million, $317 million and $275 million, respectively – to make.

Given that The Mandalorian has always employed cost-saving Stagecraft technology, and that Grogu, presumably, doesn't command a $20 million payday, it's not a huge surprise that The Mandalorian and Grogu is coming in at the lower end of the budget scale. The most recent third season reportedly cost around $120 million. But it's another warning sign, following that poorly received Super Bowl ad, that the Lucasfilm movie may face an uphill struggle when it releases in May.

Star Wars budgets frequently come under scrutiny. Following a troubled production where original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired and replaced by Ron Howard, expensive reshoots pushed Solo: A Star Wars Story's budget up to $275 million before marketing. The film went on to make less than $400 million worldwide. As for Andor, the show's 24 episodes cost Disney $650 million, according to creator Tony Gilroy, and it was worth every cent.

The Mandalorian and Grogu release on May 22.