After Andor cost over half a billion dollars to make, The Mandalorian and Grogu will reportedly be the cheapest Disney-produced Star Wars movie

News
By published

The Mandalorian and Grogu still cost a hefty bounty

Din Djarin and Grogu in The Mandalorian &amp; Grogu
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

We're now just a few months away from The Mandalorian and Grogu – the first brand new, theatrically released Star Wars movie in seven years. But following a costly flop in Solo: A Star Wars Story and ballooning costs, a new report suggests that the Mando movie may have the lowest budget of any Disney-era Star Wars movie to date.

As noticed by Collider, California Film Commission figures have revealed that The Mandalorian and Grogu's production budget is a thrifty – though still hardly cheap – $166.4 million, after a $21.75 million tax credit is taken into consideration. But even without that IRS discount, the figure is still well below the $200 million that Rogue One: A Star Wars movie cost. The sequel trilogy, by comparison, cost eye-watering sums – $245 million, $317 million and $275 million, respectively – to make.

The Mandalorian and Grogu release on May 22. For more, keep up to date with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.

Jordan Farley
Jordan Farley
Managing Editor, Entertainment

I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.