After Disney told him "streaming is dead," Andor creator had to fight for season 2 of the $650 million Star Wars show to get the budget it needed

Andor creator Tony Gilroy has revealed he "fought hard" about money for season 2 of his Star Wars show.

The Rogue One prequel, starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, cost a lot of money, but it's already become the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars project ever.

"I mean, [for] Disney this is $650 million," Gilroy said at the ATX Television Festival (via IndieWire). "For 24 episodes, I never took a note. We said 'Fuck the Empire' in the first season, and they said, 'Can you please not do that?' … In season 2, they said, 'Streaming is dead, we don't have the money we had before,' so we fought hard about money, but they never cleaned anything up. That [freedom] comes with responsibilities."

"Streaming is dead" might come as some surprise, considering the studio has its own dedicated streamer, Disney Plus. But, Disney's Marvel and Star Wars small-screen output has certainly slowed recently.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is a big-screen adventure for Din Djarin and Din Grogu. Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver star. After that, it's Shawn Levy's and Ryan Gosling's Starfighter movie, which was finally officially confirmed at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

There are still small-screen projects on the way, though. Ahsoka season 2 is currently in production and is expected in 2026, while a Darth Maul show is coming in 2026.

