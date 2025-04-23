Andor season 2 becomes the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars project on Rotten Tomatoes ever

Andor season 2 has become Star Wars's most critically acclaimed live-action movie or TV show ever.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the season currently holds a score of 99% with 68 reviews (H/T The Hollywood Reporter). That's higher than any other show or movie ever in the saga, including The Empire Strikes Back, which holds a score of 94%. Andor season 1, meanwhile, stands at 96%.

Our own Andor season 2 review gave the show four stars, with our verdict reading: "Andor season 2 is just as excellent as its predecessor, and at times it even surpasses it. The unique structure builds forward momentum towards a pivotal disaster in Star Wars history, while the shadow of the Death Star looms large in a poignant and thrilling story that will change the way you watch Rogue One."

However, Andor season 2 isn't quite the most critically acclaimed Star Wars project of all time – that honor goes to multiple seasons of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, as well as Star Wars Visions Volume 2, which each hold a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (though each with fewer reviews than Andor season 2). That makes Andor season 2 the highest scoring live-action project, though.

So far, Andor season 2 has teased a major rebellion location and included a heartbreaking death. There are still nine more episodes to go, too.

The show continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up with our Andor season 2 release schedule.

For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.