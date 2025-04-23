Star Wars fans are in mourning after that major Andor season 2 death, and it's made even worse by one tragic detail

Warning: the following contains spoilers for Andor season 2, episodes 1-3! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Andor season 2 didn't pull any punches with its opening three episodes, and one moment in particular has Star Wars fans in mourning.

Brasso, Cassian's good friend from his home on Ferrix, is tragically gunned down by stormtroopers when he's caught working on Mina-Rau during an Imperial inspection. Sadly, though Cassian arrived in the nick of time with his stolen TIE fighter, he wasn't able to save Brasso.

It's made even more heartbreaking by the fact that a Ferrix funeral tradition for those worthy of it is to have the deceased's ashes made into a funerary stone, as we saw for Cassian's mother Marvaa in season 1. Since nobody knows Brasso is on Mina-Rau, he'll never get that honor, even though he's more than deserving of it. "The way Brasso's ashes won't even be made into a funerary stone. He won't ever be able to go home :(" says one fan.

"There was no need to kill off Brasso already I can't do this. Please. I hate Star Wars," says someone else.

"I think the worst part about Brasso's death is that it was meaningless. He didn't die protecting anyone or during a fight. He was killed by his oppressors who shot him in the back as he fled. Which, in itself, has SO MUCH MEANING," says another fan.

"THE TECHNO MUSIC OVER BRASSO'S DEAD BODY IS SO FUCKING VILEEEE," says another person, referring to an ending montage soundtracked to the Chandrila wedding music.

