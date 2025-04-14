Andor season 2 release schedule: When is episode 1 on Disney Plus?

Andor season 2 is finally arriving on our screens, two and a half years after we last saw the rebellion hero. This time around, the events of the Star Wars prequel will be sped up as we head closer to the chronology of Rogue One. This means the new season will tackle four separate time periods as everything leads to Cassian hopping on his ship to reach the Ring of Kafrene.

As part of this unique timeline, the Disney Plus show's release schedule is also switching things up a fair amount too. In order to cover the lengthy period of history, the show will be using a unique approach of dropping three episodes at a time. This means that despite there being 12 episodes in total, the Star Wars show will actually be over pretty quickly.

To make sure you don't miss a moment of it on Disney Plus, read on for our complete guide to the Andor season 2 release schedule.

Andor season 2 episode 1 is released on Disney Plus on Tuesday, April 22 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. The show will be available at the same time around the world on Disney Plus, which means in the UK, it will land at 2am BST on Wednesday, April 23.

The first three episodes of the series will be available at release too, meaning that there will be plenty to enjoy when it arrives. For its release time where you're watching, check out this time difference converter.

Andor season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Andor will continue this approach of releasing three episodes at a time every week. In the US that means that new episodes will come each Tuesday night and in the UK, they'll be out every Wednesday morning.

Check out the full release schedule as it stands below:

Andor season 2 episode 1 – April 22/23

Andor season 2 episode 2 – April 22/23

Andor season 2 episode 3 – April 22/23

Andor season 2 episode 4 – April 29/30

Andor season 2 episode 5 – April 29/30

Andor season 2 episode 6 – April 29/30

Andor season 2 episode 7 – May 6/7

Andor season 2 episode 8 – May 6/7

Andor season 2 episode 9 – May 6/7

Andor season 2 episode 10 – May 13/14

Andor season 2 episode 11 – May 13/14

Andor season 2 episode 12 – May 13/14

How many episodes of Andor season 2 are there?

In total there are 12 episodes of Andor season 2, which is exactly the same amount as season one. No runtimes have been announced yet, but we expect each episode will likely be around the hour mark.

Where can I watch Andor season 2?

You can only watch Andor season 2 on Disney Plus. This is because it's a Disney Plus exclusive as a Star Wars show.

Some of the first season was made available for free on YouTube, but this was a one-off event to get fans to subscribe.

If you want to follow season 2 weekly, you'll need a subscription to Disney Plus.

For more, check out our guides to all the upcoming Star Wars shows and movies and how to watch Star Wars in order.