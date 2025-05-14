Andor creator Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna have long been vocal about how the second season will eventually directly connect to Rogue One.

Thanks to the Andor season 2 ending, we now have a complete picture of the connective tissue between the Disney Plus series and the Star Wars prequel – including some surprising nods and moments that completely reframe how you watch Rogue One.

Whether you've missed those references on Yavin or want a clearer idea on how Andor season 2 sets up Rogue One, you're in the right place. Below, we'll take you through exactly how the show passes the baton to its blockbuster big brother.

How does Andor season 2 set up Rogue One?

Knowledge of the Death Star

Thanks to Kleya, Cassian knows all about plans for an Imperial superweapon, as well as putting former Imperial engineer Galen Erso on his radar. That information is then relayed to Mon Mothma, Bail Organa, and other assembled Rebel leaders on Yavin. In essence, it's the first spark that ignites the movement that will lead to the destruction of the Death Star in just a few months – even if it is initially dismissed as "puffed-up speculation."

Rogue One's first act

The first time we see Cassian in Rogue One, he's on the trading outpost Ring of Kafrene with Tivik (Daniel Mays). There, he's told of Bodhi's defection to the rebel cause as well as the existence of a weapon called the Death Star (though, here, you need to overlook that Cassian is now already aware of it in canon thanks to Kleya).

In the Andor season 2 finale, we discover how he got there – thanks to intel from General Draven.

Saw Gerrara's brief appearance in the finale also reveals he's dealing with an increased Imperial presence on Jedha, as well as making things bothersome for the Alliance by being louder (and certainly more explosive) than the council on Yavin would like. Ultimately, that is where he will die in Rogue One.

K-2SO

Andor season 2's Ghorman Massacre arc finally brings K-2SO (again voiced by Alan Tudyk) into the orbit of Cassian.

The circumstances, however, are far more tragic than we could have anticipated. Initially, the droid is part of the Empire's heavy-handed way of quashing the uprising in brutal fashion. But, after being damaged, he is brought in by Cassian and reprogrammed into being a blunt tool and helpful ally for the Rebellion. So rebellions are not only built on hope, but they're built on K-2SO smashing things. Speaking of which…

Rebellions are built on hope

Perhaps Rogue One's most iconic line, 'Rebellions are built on hope' is first uttered by Cassian and, later, by Jyn Erso when trying to rouse the Alliance into taking the Empire head-on.

But where does it come from? The answer lies in Andor season 2's eighth episode. As the powder keg of Ghorman gets ready to explode, Cassian checks out of his hotel. On the way out, he is greeted by the receptionist who once spoke to the captain as he was undertaking recon for Luthen.

"I hope things work out for you," Cassian tells him. The receptionist replies: "Rebellions are built on hope."

For more, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies coming to a galaxy far, far away. Then dive deeper into the universe's big flashpoints and major moments with the complete Star Wars timeline.