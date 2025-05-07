Andor season 2 reveals the surprise origins of Rogue One's most iconic line

It's long been known that Andor season 2 would link directly into Rogue One. However, we didn't expect the origins of the Star Wars prequel's most iconic line to be revealed in such low-key fashion.

"I hope things work out for you," Cassian tells the hotel receptionist in the eighth episode of Andor season 2. Years prior, the receptionist worked as a bellboy and spoke to Andor when he was visiting Ghorman as Varian Skye.

The receptionist, clearly harboring Rebel sympathies, replies, "Rebellions are built on hope."

Flash forward a year or so and Cassian relays that same line to Jyn Erso in Rogue One. Later, amid Rebellion in-fighting, Jyn addresses a room packed full of Alliance members and inspires a change in strategy to capture the Death Star plans. There, she utters the same line: "Rebellions are built on hope."

Andor season 2 has also addressed several more flashpoints from the Star Wars timeline circa Rogue One.

Just the recent batch of episodes alone has given us a new spin on Mon Mothma's iconic Rebels speech, plus clued fans in on how Cassian and K-2SO first met. There's also further context on the Ghorman Massacre – an event that proved to be the spark to ignite anti-Empire feeling across the galaxy.

“I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film," Andor actor Diego Luna told Entertainment Weekly. "Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool.”

Andor season 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out the Andor season 2 release schedule and our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.