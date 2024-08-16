Andor season 2 is going to change how you view Rogue One, says Star Wars star Diego Luna

We’ve known for some time that Andor season 2 will lead directly into the events of Rogue One, but it turns out it’s also going to add another dimension to it. Cassian Andor star Diego Luna shared the insight in a new interview, explaining how a returning character will play a key role in this too.

Alan Tudyk’s reprogrammed imperial droid K-2SO will be back in season 2 of Andor, and Luna says we’ll get a new insight into why he is the way he is. “You're going to see why K-2 is so important in Rogue One, and how does he get to be such an important character for the Rebellion,” Luna told Entertainment Weekly.

He then added: “I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film. Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool.”

Andor season 2 doesn’t yet have a release date, but filming has wrapped on the Disney Plus show. New footage recently debuted at Disney’s annual convention D23 behind closed doors, which featured the first look at Krennic and K-2SO’s return. Luna also teased that the new season will follow Cassian over a four-year period.

“In this season, the stakes are greater, enemies more organized, and clock is ticking. Empire threat grows, Andor has a high purpose, freedom and a better tomorrow,” he told attendees, per IGN.

