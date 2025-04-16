Andor season 2 makes "every step of Rogue One" feel different says Diego Luna: "Everything becomes way more heavy"

Andor season 2 is about to hit our screens and bring Cassian Andor's story right through to the beginning of Star Wars movie Rogue One. And according to star Diego Luna, it's about to change the way you watch the film forever.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Luna shared that he recently rewatched the 2016 film again, and he felt the weight of Andor's story in every moment. "I watched Rogue One before starting season 1, before starting season 2, and recently I watched it again," he explains. "I do think it's just going to make Rogue One even more deep and more dramatic because now you understand what these characters are leaving behind."

Season 2 of Andor picks up a year after the events of the season one finale and covers a four-year period in Cassian's life as he edges closer to departing for the Rings of Kafrene. For Luna, it's the events of all 24 episodes of the Star Wars prequel that really give weight to his character's story.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

"Now you understand what Cassian means when he gives that speech about doing terrible things for the rebellion and leaving everything behind," Luna adds. "I was seeing Rogue One and I was thinking of Maarva [Andor, Cassian's mom] from season one, thinking of all these friends and connections and love stories that now we get to see in these two seasons and all the events that needed to happen for that ultimate sacrifice – and all the lives lost in a revolution."

For Luna, it's how "everything becomes way more more heavy and meaningful," especially he teases with his relationship with Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) and how it develops in season 2.

"One of the most important elements of this last season is the connection and relation between Cassian and Bix," he continues. "That magnifies everything, every step of Rogue One becomes different because of this relation I think."

Andor season 2 begins on Disney Plus on April 22 in the US and April 23 in the UK with a three-episode premiere. Check out our Andor season 2 release schedule to make sure you don't miss a moment, as well as our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.