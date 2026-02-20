10 years after Rogue One was released, the Star Wars movie is getting a series of prequel comics – including a new Andor story

News
By published

Get ready to return to the world of Rogue One for its 10th anniversary

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

A new series of Rogue One prequel comics is on the way to commemorate the Star Wars movie's 10th anniversary, io9 reports – including details of what Cassian Andor did immediately after the end of Andor season 2.

Five one-shots will be released by Marvel Comics in total, each focusing on one (or two) characters and a key moment in their lives just before Rogue One and the events that threw them all together: Cassian Andor, Jyn Erso, Saw Gerrera, Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus, and Darth Vader.

Marvel’s Rogue One one-shots will start releasing this May. For more from the galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.

Emily Garbutt
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.