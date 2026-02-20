10 years after Rogue One was released, the Star Wars movie is getting a series of prequel comics – including a new Andor story

A new series of Rogue One prequel comics is on the way to commemorate the Star Wars movie's 10th anniversary, io9 reports – including details of what Cassian Andor did immediately after the end of Andor season 2.

Five one-shots will be released by Marvel Comics in total, each focusing on one (or two) characters and a key moment in their lives just before Rogue One and the events that threw them all together: Cassian Andor, Jyn Erso, Saw Gerrera, Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus, and Darth Vader.

"From the moment the first images of Cassian, Jyn, Saw, Baze, and Chirrut were revealed fans have wanted to know more about the brave outsiders who risked everything to help combat the Galactic Empire and its terrifying superweapon, and to learn more about what Vader was doing before A New Hope," Lucasfilm senior editor Robert Simpson said in a statement. "We always knew the end of Rogue One wouldn’t be the end of their stories, and we’re so excited for fans to get these glimpses into their pasts."

Jyn's story will take place on Wobani, the planet she was imprisoned on before the Rebellion freed her, while Cassian's will be set between the end of Andor season 2 and the start of Rogue One as he arrives on Kafrene. "Get ready for bounty hunters, stormtroopers, Krennic, K2, and a whole lot at stake for both the rebellion and the Empire," teased Benjamin Percy, the writer of Cassian's comic.

Marvel’s Rogue One one-shots will start releasing this May. For more from the galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.