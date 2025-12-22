Rogue One star Mads Mikkelsen says the script for the Star Wars movie was "surprisingly unfinished": "I don't think they ever locked in a draft"

Mads Mikkelsen says the script for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story "kept changing" as they filmed – and that they may have never actually finished a script.

"For a Star Wars script, it was surprisingly unfinished," Mikkelsen told Variety. "It kept changing. One would think that was already done. I don’t think they ever locked in a draft. I think they kept working on it and improvised and went back and reshot stuff. And then came up with a better idea."

