Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy compares his Star Wars movie to Stranger Things

Shawn Levy wants his Star Wars movie to be like Stranger Things in one key way

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy is blasting off to a galaxy far, far away – and he's compared his Star Wars: Starfighter movie to Stranger Things, another sci-fi project to which he has lent his directing talents.

"If I've learned anything on Stranger Things, it's that you can get intimidated by the scale of franchise expectation," Levy told The Hollywood Reporter. "But you will lose your way if that's your focus. I've learned the need to stay rooted in character, and themes and relationships on screen. Yes, there's spectacle and scale, just like Stranger Things. And of course, Star Wars and Starfighter has spectacle and scale and adventure at a level I've never done in my whole career.

"It is different in that it is an all-new non-sequel, non-prequel adventure," Levy has said of the movie before. "It's new characters, it's a new timeline. It inherits legacy themes, but it's really trying to give Star Wars [fans] – and just movie audiences – something fresh, something new. And with a spirit of play and big-hearted adventure with moments of real levity that, frankly, A New Hope had in a revolutionary way."

