Star Wars: Starfighter is the most original Star Wars project in years as "no legacy characters" are confirmed

Star Wars: Starfighter doubles down on doing its own thing with confirmation that "no legacy characters" are present in the Ryan Gosling-led movie.

Starfighter writer Jonathan Tropper told Screen Rant: "Essentially, I think it's known that we have no legacy characters. You're not going to see any of the characters you've seen in the other movies."

