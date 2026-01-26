Star Wars: Starfighter is the most original Star Wars project in years as "no legacy characters" are confirmed
Lightsabers are included, though
Star Wars: Starfighter doubles down on doing its own thing with confirmation that "no legacy characters" are present in the Ryan Gosling-led movie.
Starfighter writer Jonathan Tropper told Screen Rant: "Essentially, I think it's known that we have no legacy characters. You're not going to see any of the characters you've seen in the other movies."
That doesn't mean all Star Wars iconography is on the outs in a galaxy far, far away. When director Shawn Levy revealed Tom Cruise stepped on set and handled a camera in one action scene, he let slip that lightsabers would still be part of the equation.
"There are certain things that are still hallmarks of Star Wars that it's good to have in there. But more than that, I can't say," Tropper revealed.
Like them or loathe them, several Star Wars projects in recent years have been characterized by crossovers and their frequent deployment of legacy characters.
The Mandalorian brought in de-aged Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano in quick succession, with 'Snips' appearing in her own standalone series that featured Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker. The prequel trilogy actor also reprised his role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries on Disney Plus. Even the critically acclaimed Andor sprinkled in some fan service thanks to its connective tissue with Rogue One.
Star Wars: Starfighter, set post-Rise of Skywalker, stars Ryan Gosling, newcomer Flynn Gray and an assembled cast featuring the likes of House of the Dragon's Matt Smith, Pearl's Mia Goth, new DCU star Aaron Pierre, and Arrival's Amy Adams. It's set for release on May 28, 2027.
For more, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies and the Star Wars timeline.
