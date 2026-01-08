Tom Cruise got behind the camera to help shoot a lightsaber duel for Star Wars Starfighter: "Now when you see the movie, you'll know that part of it was shot by Tom"

Tom Cruise got his hands dirty on the set of Star Wars: Starfighter by helping film a key scene

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Filming for Star Wars: Starfighter is well underway. And though he's not in the cast, superstar actor Tom Cruise actually played a small role in the production, getting behind the camera to help film a key scene.

Speaking to the New York Times, Starfighter director Shawn Levy describes how a set visit from Cruise escalated to the actor to a cameraman, filming part of a lightsaber duel, wading into a pond to capture his angle.

