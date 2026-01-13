Hayden Christensen says Robert De Niro visited the Revenge of the Sith set to watch Anakin and Obi-Wan's duel

Robert De Niro visited the Star Wars set to see what George Lucas was doing

Hayden Christensen has revealed that Robert De Niro visited the set of Revenge of the Sith and watched that dramatic duel between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"I remember during one of the days that we were filming that fight, Robert De Niro showed up to set, just because he wanted to come see what we were doing – not us, but George, [he] wanted to see what George was doing. And obviously, I am a huge fan of his. I remember just standing with Ewan [McGregor], and Ewan says to me, 'Is that Robert De Niro standing over there?' And I'm looking over like, 'Yeah, I think that is him.'" Christensen shared at Fan Expo New Orleans.

We'll next see Christensen in Ahsoka season 2, which doesn't yet have a release date. After season 1 ended with Force ghost Anakin watching over his former Padawan Snips on Peridea, it would seem season 2 will also feature Anakin as a ghost – unless, of course, there are more flashbacks via the World Between Worlds.

