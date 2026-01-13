Hayden Christensen says Robert De Niro visited the Revenge of the Sith set to watch Anakin and Obi-Wan's duel

Hayden Christensen has revealed that Robert De Niro visited the set of Revenge of the Sith and watched that dramatic duel between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"I remember during one of the days that we were filming that fight, Robert De Niro showed up to set, just because he wanted to come see what we were doing – not us, but George, [he] wanted to see what George was doing. And obviously, I am a huge fan of his. I remember just standing with Ewan [McGregor], and Ewan says to me, 'Is that Robert De Niro standing over there?' And I'm looking over like, 'Yeah, I think that is him.'" Christensen shared at Fan Expo New Orleans.

"And so we're excited he's there, and then he walked over, and he was very friendly," Christensen continued. "And I remember, because I would do a lot of push-ups before each take to try to get my heart rate up and a little exhaustion going, and he came over to me and he said, 'You know, I see you doing push-ups before the takes.' He was like, 'I do that, too.' That felt good."

At the same convention, Christensen made waves when he brushed off an innocuous question about what advice Force ghost Anakin would give his grandson, Kylo Ren. Fans immediately began speculating that Christensen wasn't able to say anything thanks to the Hunt for Ben Solo movie – a scrapped Star Wars film that would have picked up with Ben (AKA Kylo Ren) after his death in The Rise of Skywalker. But, since there's no proof this movie is actually happening, it's just speculation for now.

We'll next see Christensen in Ahsoka season 2, which doesn't yet have a release date. After season 1 ended with Force ghost Anakin watching over his former Padawan Snips on Peridea, it would seem season 2 will also feature Anakin as a ghost – unless, of course, there are more flashbacks via the World Between Worlds.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which hits theaters this May 22. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.