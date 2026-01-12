Hayden Christensen brushes off Kylo Ren and Anakin Skywalker question, and it has Star Wars fans speculating

Hayden Christensen has brushed off a Kylo Ren question, and it has Star Wars fans speculating about what the future might hold.

During a recent appearance at Fan Expo Nola, Christensen was asked what advice the Force ghost of Anakin Skywalker might have for his grandson Kylo Ren. "Oh, I don't know," Christensen responded with a laugh. "I don't know. What am I supposed to tell Kylo Ren?"

After further prompting from the panel host, Christensen very simply said: "Yeah, I don't know. Next question." See the moment for yourself below, from about 34 minutes in.

Hayden Christensen FAN EXPO NOLA Full Talk JAN 09 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Now, considering this is a pretty innocent question, Star Wars fans are wondering why Christensen might brush it off so quickly. "Oh, he DEFINITELY knows something," says one fan, while another says: "Hayden why won't you answer the question???"

"This makes me think maybe he was in on #TheHuntForBenSolo and knows some things," speculates someone else.

Similarly, another fan thinks: "Clowning time: he can't say it because it's in #TheHuntForBenSolo script."

However, not everyone is convinced. "Everyone coping with this and saying he knows something I'm sorry to break it to you but I'm pretty sure he just didn't know," says one person.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Hunt for Ben Solo is the scrapped Star Wars movie that would've focused on Ben Solo after The Rise of Skywalker, starring Adam Driver. Hardly any further plot details are known about the film, however, including whether Christensen's Anakin or Daisy Ridley's Rey would have been involved. There's also no sign that the movie will ever actually happen, either, so don't get your hopes up.

Christensen will soon return to Star Wars in Ahsoka season 2, which doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.