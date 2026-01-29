New Acolyte Star Wars book reveals more information about the Stranger's link to Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren and the Stranger have a mysterious link

Qimir and Osha in The Acolyte
The Acolyte might have been canceled almost two years ago, but new details about the show are still surfacing.

The latest is more information on the mysterious link between the Stranger, AKA Qimir, and Kylo Ren.

In the new book The Art of the Acolyte, the creatives behind the show expanded more on the connections. The Stranger's helmet was deliberately designed to be similar to Kylo Ren's, with creature artist Nick Tyrell explaining: "The slight frill at the back of the helmet – a design element that dates back to the franchise's samurai influence and notably first seen in Vader's design – hints at a link between the Stranger and the Star Wars sequel trilogy's masked antagonist Kylo Ren, an idea storytellers took from the design." (H/T The HoloFiles)

"It felt like it foreshadowed a possible connection to the Knights of Ren with the Kylo Ren shape we landed on," showrunner Leslye Headland explained. "We just started to go in that direction. It was in the design of the character, as well as knowing that we were going to introduce Darth Plagueis, who has to end up with Palpatine as his apprentice. Following the Rule of Two – a precept that limited the Sith to just two at any given time, a master and an apprentice – one way to keep it going is if the Stranger is the first knight of Ren, part of a Sith-adjacent culture that we know eventually survives."

Plus, Star Wars fans noticed at the time that music cues in The Acolyte seemed to be the same as Kylo Ren's in the sequel trilogy – which Headland reveals in the book was a purposeful decision.

