It's the Snyder Cut all over again as Star Wars fans fly a banner over Disney demanding the Ben Solo movie

Somehow, the Snyder Cut returned – Star Wars fans are so keen to get the Ben Solo movie back into development that an actual banner campaigning for its release made it into the sky above Disney Studios in California.

The banner reads #SaveTheHuntForBenSolo and was spotted in the sky yesterday, October 23.

Collider reported live from the scene and spoke to the fan who organized the stunt, Lianna Al Allaf. "I really hope this banner shows the decision makers at Disney that the fans really do want this," Al Allaf shared. "I hope this banner shows just how much the character of Ben Solo means to so many of us, and that the fans really do want this movie."

Recently, Adam Driver himself revealed that he'd been developing a Ben Solo movie with Steven Soderbergh, and, while Lucasfilm was onboard, Disney bosses Bob Iger and Alan Bergman killed it.

“We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that," Driver said.

The fan reaction to the news has been huge, with many pointing out that multiple Star Wars characters have died and returned – and a cryptic post from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, director of the upcoming Rey movie, also has fans speculating.

Next up for Star Wars is Visions Volume 3, which arrives this October 29. Next year, the franchise returns to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

In the meantime, see everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.