Star Wars fans are all saying the same thing about the scrapped Ben Solo movie: what about Palpatine?

After news broke that Adam Driver had pitched a Ben Solo movie that was knocked back by Disney thanks to his character's death in The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars fans are asking the same question: what about Palpatine?

According to Driver himself, while Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni were all for the film, which would've been titled The Hunt for Ben Solo, the Disney bosses weren't keen.

"We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no," said Driver. "They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that."

At the end of The Rise of Skywalker, Ben Solo – AKA Kylo Ren – dies after Force healing Rey, apparently transferring his own energy to her. It's unclear how the film would have resurrected the character, but Star Wars fans are all pointing out that death has never stopped anyone else before.

"'They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive' bro y'all literally brought back Palpatine," says one person, a sentiment echoed by many others: "The studio that brought you 'somehow Palpatine is alive' drew the line at Ben Solo living? Really?"

"They literally blew up Palpatine and then brought him back," says someone else. Another fan, meanwhile, has pointed out that Palpatine isn't the only "dead" character resurrected by the franchise: "'They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that.' Meanwhile… Darth Maul survived being cut in half and falling into an abyss. Boba Fett survived after falling to his death. Emperor Palpatine... Killed and then blown up in the Death Star."

"DARTH MAUL GOT CHOPPED IN HALF AND FELL IN A HOLE AND HE CAME BACK BUT BEN SOLO USES A LITTLE BIT TOO MUCH ENERGY TO RESURRECT THE WOMAN HE LOVES AND CAN’T EVER COME BACK?!?" asks another fan.

Time will tell if Ben Solo ever does find his way back to life – but, as all these fans have pointed out, it certainly wouldn't be the first time in the saga a dead character has been given a second chance.

Next up for Star Wars is Visions Volume 3, while the franchise returns to the big screen next year with The Mandalorian and Grogu. In the meantime, keep up to date with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.