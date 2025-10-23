Director of the Rey Star Wars movie has posted a cryptic quote online, and fans are convinced it has something to do with the scrapped Ben Solo movie

The discourse around the scrapped Ben Solo movie shows no signs of slowing down after the director of Rey's Star Wars movie Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy posted a cryptic quote online – and fans have immediately jumped to conclusions.

Taking to Instagram, Obaid-Chinoy posted a reel that featured the Rumi quote, "If light is in your heart, you will find your way home."

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (director of the upcoming NEW JEDI ORDER movie) has posted this quote just days after THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO news dropped 👀 pic.twitter.com/BxHHfbb4neOctober 22, 2025

If you have an Instagram account, you may have been prone to the odd indirect quote or cryptic post yourself, so it's difficult to read too much into Obaid-Chinoy's social media activities.

However, those following all things a galaxy far, far away will be acutely aware of the recent news that Adam Driver was working on a Ben Solo/Kylo Ren movie with Steven Soderbergh that was ultimately scrapped.

"Everyone wants the Ben movie made," replied one, though another tempered expectations by saying, fans are "looking too deeply" into the Instagram post.

The timing, though, only fuels speculation – especially considering how the official Star Wars YouTube channel posted a clip of Rey and Kylo Ren's team-up against Palpatine and his forces mere hours after The Hunt for Ben Solo news broke.

“We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that," Driver told AP News.

Whether Rey's upcoming journey dovetailed with The Hunt for Ben Solo remains to be seen, though these are certainly some crumbs for the most ardent Star Wars fans to cling to for the time being.

The Rey movie, announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2023, has had an up-and-down history to date, with new writer George Nolfi jumping on board earlier this year.

