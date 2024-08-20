The Acolyte has been canceled after just one season, despite that massive cliffhanger

The Acolyte season 2 will not be happening.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Lucasfilm made the decision to scrap the show. The publication notes that, while The Acolyte had Disney Plus's biggest premiere of the year, it wasn't able to sustain its viewership, with the final episode generating what's believed to be the lowest viewership figure for a Star Wars finale, per Nielsen.

The show had a vocal fanbase online, though, with a fan campaign to #RenewTheAcolyte launching shortly after the finale.

The first season of the Star Wars spin-off came to a dramatic end earlier this year, which left several loose threads that will now be left unresolved. At the end of season 1, Mae and Osha parted ways once again after the truth of their mother's death came to light. Osha killed her former Master Sol in a dramatic final stand-off, before she chose the dark side and followed Qimir. The pair then wiped Mae's memories to be sure that she could not share their whereabouts with the Jedi Order.

Meanwhile, Vernestra Rwoh covered up the rise of the Sith to the Jedi Council by pinning the deaths on Kelnacca on Sol. It was also revealed that Qimir was her former student, setting up some unfinished business between the pair. The finale featured some big cameos, too, with Darth Plagueis hovering in the background of Qimir's planet and none other than Yoda appearing in the final few moments.

Showrunner Leslye Headland had previously told Collider that she had pitched The Acolyte as a "multi-season show." She added: "There are a lot of things at the end of this season that I think are narrative threads that are not tied up, for sure."

Next up for live-action Star Wars is Skeleton Crew, which hits Disney Plus this December. For more from the galaxy far, far away, here are all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.