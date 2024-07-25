The Star Wars community has launched a fan campaign to get The Acolyte season 2

The Acolyte season 2 hasn't been confirmed by Star Wars just yet, but fans are campaigning hard for more.

The finale recently hit Disney Plus, and it saw Osha join Qimir after killing Sol, Mae have her memory wiped, and cameos from both Darth Plagueis and Grand Master Yoda.

Naturally, then, it seems there's still plenty of story left to tell, and showrunner Leslye Headland has already spoken about having ideas for the future. So, Star Wars fans have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #RenewTheAcolyte to try and get the show brought back for another season.

"Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger so it would only be right to continue the story with a season 2, right?" asks one fan . "I genuinely want more live action High Republic content as I love this era. #RenewTheAcolyte"

i miss him #RenewTheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/KM28CE1BNUJuly 24, 2024

"I absolutely LOVED this show. The plot, characters, fight scenes. It wasn't perfect and flawless, but it was great. I definitely need another season #TheAcolyte #RenewTheAcolyte" is another fan's verdict .

"The Acolyte was without a doubt some of my favorite Star Wars in recent years. A show that was as narratively interesting / intriguing as it was thematically profound," reflects someone else . "Leslye Headland crafted a series that’s absolutely essential to view, and one that perfectly leads into the Prequel Trilogy. I loved it so much, and desperately want a second season! #RenewTheAcolyte"

Me pretending I dont care about the Acolyte so it actually gets renewed #RenewTheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/PPIDG4EolrJuly 23, 2024

For now, we'll have to wait and see if The Acolyte returns for more. Next up for Star Wars is Skeleton Crew, which is due to arrive this year. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows – and for more on The Acolyte, check out our deep dives on: