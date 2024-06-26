The Acolyte episode 5 just introduced a Star Wars Legends concept to live-action
That mysterious metal has a Legends background
Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte episode 5! Turn back now if you're not up to date on the Star Wars show!
The Acolyte episode 5 had its fair share of shocking moments: two major deaths (RIP Yord and Jecki), that mysterious Sith Lord finally unmasked, and Mae and Osha switching places.
One reveal, then, might have got lost in the mix – but it seems The Acolyte episode 5 has finally brought a Star Wars Legends concept into live-action.
In the episode, the Sith Lord is exposed as Manny Jacinto's Qimir. During the lightsaber battles that follow, he's repeatedly able to disable the weapons entirely. He's not cutting off the energy blades, though, as they power back up again a few moments later. It seems his helmet and parts of his outfit are made from the metal cortosis.
Cortosis was introduced in Legends, and it makes lightsabers short circuit on impact. It's also resistant to blaster fire, which explains why Qimir was able to shake off being shot by Osha.
It's also appeared in canon before, first mentioned in the Star Wars Rebels novel A New Dawn. Cortosis has shown up a handful of times since, but this is the first time we've ever seen it in live-action.
The Acolyte continues weekly on Disney Plus. For even more on the Star Wars show, check out our deep dives on:
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
- The Acolyte episodes 1-4 review
- The Acolyte release schedule
- What is The High Republic? The Acolyte’s new Star Wars era explained
- When does The Acolyte take place on the Star Wars timeline?
- New Star Wars show The Acolyte's sets were so big and detailed, the actors needed a map to get around and were literally “tripping on mushrooms”
- Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae on joining The Acolyte, making history as a Jedi, and why he thinks Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland has a "fresh take" on Star Wars
- The Acolyte creator talks pitching The High Republic – and the biggest challenge behind the new Star Wars era
- Star Wars' cute new droid has an incredibly wholesome inspiration behind it
- The Acolyte crew built lightsabers for the new Star Wars show that could be used "the way Darth Maul and Qui-Gon Jinn use them"
- Upcoming Star Wars movies
- Star Wars timeline
- How to watch the Star Wars movies in order
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.