The Acolyte release date, cast, trailer, and more about the Star Wars show

The Acolyte has finally released its first trailer to the public, and it teases an action-packed, mysterious, dark Star Wars show set in the High Republic era. That's particularly interesting, because that period of time has never been depicted in live-action before. Mark us down as intrigued.

While much of the new show is still an enigma, we've rounded up everything you need to know about The Acolyte below, including its release date, the cast, and what's out there about the story. That means you'll be up to date with what could be the most exciting Star Wars show yet in no time.

So, to prepare for our live-action return to the galaxy far, far away, head to the below. May the Force be with you…

The Acolyte will arrive on Disney Plus on June 4. If it follows Ahsoka's release pattern, we can expect it to launch at 6pm PT/9pm ET, which is 2am BST on June 5 in the UK. It will also be dropping its first two episodes at once.

The Acolyte trailer

The Acolyte has a teaser trailer so far, which showcases a shadowy threat, lots of Jedi wielding their lightsabers, and some seriously cool action. Check it out above.

This is pretty much the same trailer that debuted behind closed doors at Star Wars Celebration 2023. We can probably expect a full trailer closer to release.

The Acolyte cast

The Acolyte cast is absolutely stacked. Check out the list below:

Amandla Stenberg – Mae

Lee Jung-jae – Sol

Manny Jacinto – Qimir

Dafne Keen – Jecki Lon

Charlie Barnett – Yord Fandar

Jodie Turner-Smith – Mother Aniseya

Rebecca Henderson – Vernestra Rwoh

Joonas Suotamo – Kelnacca

Carrie-Anne Moss – Indara

Dean-Charles Chapman – TBC

Abigail Thorn – Ensign Eurus

Margarita Levieva – TBC

Amy Tsang – TBC

The Acolyte story

So far, The Acolyte is very much shrouded in mystery. We do know that it will be "Sith-led," however, and that it will be set in the High Republic era, which has never been shown in live-action before. As for its exact spot on the Star Wars timeline, it falls 100 years before the events of the first prequel movie, The Phantom Menace.

Per the official logline, we'll see Lee Jung-Jae's Jedi Master come up against a familiar, dangerous fighter he knows from his past (Amandla Stenberg), thanks to a string of shocking crimes.

For even more, you can check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows to see what else the galaxy far, far away has in store.