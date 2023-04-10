Everything announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023

This year's Star Wars Celebration started with a galactic bang with Lucasfilm's bumper studio panel, which dropped reveal after reveal. There were tons of exclusive looks at upcoming projects, too, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. If that wasn't enough, there was the first Ahsoka trailer and a new Indiana Jones 5 trailer, too.

Three new movies

Not one, not two, but three new Star Wars movies were announced over the weekend. One from Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold will be set thousands of years in the past and will focus on the first Jedi. Then, Dave Filoni is directing a movie that will bring together the Disney Plus shows so far.

Perhaps most excitingly, though, Daisy Ridley is returning for a new movie set after The Rise of Skywalker, which will follow the rebuilding of the Jedi Order.

Exclusive teasers

There were so many exclusive teasers dropped at Star Wars Celebration that it's hard to keep up. There was a new look at Andor season 2 – which features subterfuge, blasters, and explosions.

We also saw what could be the galaxy's answer to the Goonies: a first look at Skeleton Crew, which showed off Jude Law's Star Wars debut.

There was also an Acolyte teaser, which featured no shortage of Jedi, as well as The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss wielding the Force.

The first Ahsoka trailer and Thrawn casting revealed

The first Ahsoka trailer dropped at Star Wars Celebration, which featured live-action Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Plus, the casting of Grand Admiral Thrawn was finally revealed – and Lars Mikkelsen is returning to the role after voicing the character in Star Wars Rebels. Celebration attendees were treated to a first look at the actor as the villain in live-action, too.

If all that wasn't enough, we also finally found out when we can expect to see Ahsoka on Disney Plus: the release window is this August.

Not only was a brand new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer revealed, but everyone in the room was also treated to around five minutes of footage from the middle of the film. It features a high-speed chase scene involving Mads Mikkelsen's villainous Voller, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena, and of course Harrison Ford's Indy.

The Bad Batch season 3 and exclusive teaser

The Bad Batch is returning for a third and final season. An exclusive teaser was played for those in the room, which featured Omega, Crosshair, and Emperor Palpatine, as well as lots of action.

Tales of the Jedi season 2

During The Clone Wars 15th anniversary panel, Dave Filoni confirmed that Tales of the Jedi is returning for more. There are no further details available at the moment about what the show might focus on this time around, but, if it sticks to the same template as season 1, we can expect another anthology show set in the prequel era.

The first trailer for Visions Volume 2 was revealed, and we also found out that season 2 will debut on Star Wars Day: this May 4.

The trailer showcases the wide variety of animation studios involved in the second season, as well as no shortage of epic lightsaber battles, Force action, and some great jokes, too. We were also treated to the reveal of season 2's cast. Star Wars legend Dennis Lawson will voice his character Wedge Antilles in Aardman's short, while Maxine Peak, Cynthia Erivo, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, and many, many more also have roles in the show. See more cast members in the images below.

Aardman's episode, "I Am Your Mother," also screened exclusively for those seated in the Celebration Stage.

