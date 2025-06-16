New Star Wars comic brings Han Solo and Chewbacca out of retirement to reclaim the Millennium Falcon in the time between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Han Solo and his loyal companion Chewbacca are piloting the Millennium Falcon as smugglers, just like in the original Star Wars trilogy. But as it turns out, there was a time when they were fully retired - during which, the Millennium Falcon actually went missing.

Now, a new comic will fill in the story of how Han Solo retired, and how he returned to a life of adventure in order to reclaim the Millennium Falcon from the criminal who stole it. Written by Rodney Barnes with art by Ramon Rosanas, Star Wars: Han Solo - Hunt for the Falcon is a five issue limited series which will also bring in Han Solo's beloved, Leia Organa, and his best frenemy, Lando Calrissian.

Here's a gallery of covers for Star Wars: Han Solo - Hunt for the Falcon #1, including variants by Dan Panosian, EJ Su, and Pete Woods:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"In the time before The Force Awakens, where is the Millennium Falcon?! Less than satisfied with a settled life, Han Solo lands on the idea of reclaiming the Falcon and returning to a life of adventure. The problem is, he can't find it, " explains Marvel's official description of Hunt for the Falcon #1.

"After enlisting a less than enthusiastic Chewbacca, the duo embarks upon a quest to reclaim the greatest ship in the galaxy. Standing in their way are a laundry list of rogues who have staked a claim to the Millennium Falcon as well, like the villainous scoundrel who stole the Falcon, Ducain."

"Han Solo - Hunt for the Falcon is a dream come true. Han, Leia, Chewbacca and Lando were my heroes when I was a kid," says writer Rodney Barnes. "To write an adventure that includes that quartet (and more!) is truly an honor. One huge check off my bucket list!"

Star Wars: Han Solo - Hunt for the Falcon #1 goes on sale September 3.

