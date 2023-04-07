New Indiana Jones trailer unveiled at Star Wars Celebration 2023

A new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has arrived.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, The Rolling Stones hit "Sympathy for the Devil" plays as Harrison Ford's Indiana rides a horse through a subway station – and tries to outrun an oncoming train.

"You've taken your chances, made your mistakes, and now, a final triumph!" Helena Shaw tells her godfather Indiana.

Set in 1969 at the heart of the Space Race, Indy is off on a new adventure with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). This time around, he’ll be battling Nazis and morally debating the methods America is using in order to beat the Soviet Union to the moon.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will also feature a de-aged Ford in some flashback sequences – which we see more of in the new trailer. "That is my actual face at that age," Ford said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about the scenes. "They have this artificial intelligence program that can go through every foot of film that Lucasfilm owns. Because I did a bunch of movies for them, they have all this footage, including film that wasn't printed."

The final film in the Indiana Jones franchise is directed by James Mangold (Logan) from Mads Mikkelsen stars as Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who has been hired by NASA to help win the Space Race. Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, and Boyd Holbrook all also star.

MPAA gave the movie a PG-13 rating due to "sequences of violence and action, language and smoking."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives on the big screen on June 30. While we wait, check out our guide to the rest of the best upcoming movies on the horizon in 2023 and beyond.