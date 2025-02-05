Harrison Ford defends Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in the most Harrison Ford way: "S*** happens"

Harrison Ford isn't too concerned over Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny flopping at the box office.

"Shit happens," Ford told The Wall Street Journal. "I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened. I’m still happy I made that movie."

The final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise saw Indy team up with his estranged goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to obtain a rare artifact before a Nazi scientist (Mads Mikkelsen) gets to it first. James Mangold took over directing duties from Steven Spielberg, with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp penning the script.

The film grossed $384 million worldwide against its budget of $295 million, making it an expensive loss for Disney. Critics were also mixed on the pic, which notably featured a de-aged Ford created with CGI.

Ford has since joined a new franchise, taking over for the late William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as President Thadeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. In the upcoming pic, Ross clashes with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson - and also turns into the Red Hulk.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters on February 14.