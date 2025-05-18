Red Hulk almost had a gun in Captain America: Brave New World

There were many interesting choices made when it came to Captain America: Brave New World, but one that was passed on involved a gamma-radiated Commander in Chief using an oversized gun to take on the new star-spangled hero. In a recent interview with JoBlo the director Julius Onah, it was revealed that in the early stages of bringing Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first solo outing to the big screen, he'd have to go up against a red colored Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford) who was seemingly less savage than the version we got, and was smart enough to come packing, as well.

"There was a point in time, actually, it didn't make the movie, where Red Hulk, arcing back to publishing, wielded a gun, and it just didn't feel quite right for the actual movie," explained Onah. The choice would've certainly lined up with Red Hulk's history in the comic books, which saw him as a far more intelligent wrecking ball than the one we got. Still maintaining Ross' mental state, only with a lot more power to wield, Red Hulk is a military strategist who can handle weapons, including a specially made gun crafted by SHIELD that wields bullets that can penetrate a Hulk.

Unfortunately, that ever-so-slightly smarter version of the big red machine didn't make it to the film, and it's in Sam's best interests. The new Captain America had enough of a tough job as it is, taking on an overly powerful president, so giving him something to shoot with would've only sent things into even dangerous levels of ridiculousness. Then again, given the nature of Bruce Banner's control of the Hulk, it might not be out of the question in future films.

Harrison Ford has already expressed his interest in returning to the MCU, and given that Brave New World ended with him behind bars, there's no reason it can't happen. Might there be a space among specific teams in this universe, given that in the comics he became a member of the Thunderbolts (with the team's name being purely coincidental) or even the Avengers, which he briefly spent time in, as well? If so, if the former President ends up on good behavior, Red Hulk could pick up a pistol and get to work. In the meantime, why not check out every upcoming Marvel show and movie heading your way that won't have you seeing red here.