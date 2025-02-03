Harrison Ford hopes Red Hulk can return after Captain America: Brave New World – and pays tribute to William Hurt

Harrison Ford has joined the MCU in Captain America: Brave New World as Red Hulk – and he hopes to return.

"I hope he can come back," said Ford in a press conference attended by GamesRadar+. "I hope [there's] a story in which he can develop into something other than the Red Hulk. I think we have the capacity to shift shape between Hulkness and humanity, but that's really not my department. I was very happy with the opportunity to play in this playground. What an amazing group of people to work with, and what an imaginative reality. So I was looking forward to having a piece of the action."

Ford also paid tribute to the late William Hurt, who played General Ross in the MCU until his death in 2022. "I'd like to think the character was a great fit for me. I was honored to be able to do my work on top of a foundation that a wonderful actor, Bill Hurt, provided for the character," Ford said. "And the story is a wonderful extension of the stories that Thunderbolt Ross has been part of. I've watched Marvel movies and seen actors I really liked, really admired, have a great time. And I thought, 'Hey, I want me some of that.'"

Plus, Ford revealed his approach for turning into a giant, red rage monster. "I just went for it," he said. "And nobody stopped me."

