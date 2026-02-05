King of Marvel spoilers Mark Ruffalo retains his crown by seemingly ruining which Avenger will definitely be in Secret Wars

Mark Ruffalo is once again at the scene of the crime, aiding and abetting a fellow Avenger by seemingly confirming they will return in Secret Wars.

In an interview with Buzzfeed UK, Ruffalo is alongside fellow Crime 101 co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry and asked to guess who has appeared in the most superhero projects.

When Hemsworth – who is one of the most prolific superhero actors around in his decade-and-a-half as Thor – starts totting up the Avengers movies, he quickly gets to a fifth – Avengers: Doomsday.

