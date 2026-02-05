King of Marvel spoilers Mark Ruffalo retains his crown by seemingly ruining which Avenger will definitely be in Secret Wars
Lightning strikes twice
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Mark Ruffalo is once again at the scene of the crime, aiding and abetting a fellow Avenger by seemingly confirming they will return in Secret Wars.
In an interview with Buzzfeed UK, Ruffalo is alongside fellow Crime 101 co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry and asked to guess who has appeared in the most superhero projects.
When Hemsworth – who is one of the most prolific superhero actors around in his decade-and-a-half as Thor – starts totting up the Avengers movies, he quickly gets to a fifth – Avengers: Doomsday.
Ruffalo quickly interjects with "six", to which Hemsworth replies, "We haven't shot that one."
It doesn't take much reading between the lines to suggest Hemsworth will be back as Thor in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, then. Who knows, maybe Mark Ruffalo will join the party as Hulk/Bruce Banner. Currently, he is not listed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.
There are plenty of potential avenues the MCU can still go with Thor in the pair of Avengers films. Of course, there's an emotional reunion with Tom Hiddleston's Loki still on the table, while fans are likely curious about Deadpool and Wolverine's 'spoiler' that appeared to show Thor cradling a grievously wounded Wade Wilson.
Mark Ruffalo, meanwhile, is probably nearing strike three with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. Most famously, he spoiled half the universe dying in Avengers: Infinity War alongside a bemused Don Cheadle. The Hulk actor also accidentally live-streamed the audio from the first 10 minutes of the Thor: Ragnarok premiere. As you do.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Ruffalo is next set to appear in the MCU as part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars soon follows on December 17, 2027.
For more, here's our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order – if Ruffalo hasn't already spoiled them for you, that is.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.