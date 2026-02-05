King of Marvel spoilers Mark Ruffalo retains his crown by seemingly ruining which Avenger will definitely be in Secret Wars

Mark Ruffalo is once again at the scene of the crime, aiding and abetting a fellow Avenger by seemingly confirming they will return in Secret Wars.

In an interview with Buzzfeed UK, Ruffalo is alongside fellow Crime 101 co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry and asked to guess who has appeared in the most superhero projects.

When Hemsworth – who is one of the most prolific superhero actors around in his decade-and-a-half as Thor – starts totting up the Avengers movies, he quickly gets to a fifth – Avengers: Doomsday.

Ruffalo quickly interjects with "six", to which Hemsworth replies, "We haven't shot that one."

It doesn't take much reading between the lines to suggest Hemsworth will be back as Thor in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, then. Who knows, maybe Mark Ruffalo will join the party as Hulk/Bruce Banner. Currently, he is not listed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

There are plenty of potential avenues the MCU can still go with Thor in the pair of Avengers films. Of course, there's an emotional reunion with Tom Hiddleston's Loki still on the table, while fans are likely curious about Deadpool and Wolverine's 'spoiler' that appeared to show Thor cradling a grievously wounded Wade Wilson.

Mark Ruffalo, meanwhile, is probably nearing strike three with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. Most famously, he spoiled half the universe dying in Avengers: Infinity War alongside a bemused Don Cheadle. The Hulk actor also accidentally live-streamed the audio from the first 10 minutes of the Thor: Ragnarok premiere. As you do.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ruffalo is next set to appear in the MCU as part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars soon follows on December 17, 2027.

For more, here's our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order – if Ruffalo hasn't already spoiled them for you, that is.