Ryan Reynolds knows why Thor was crying in Deadpool and Wolverine and now Chris Hemsworth has cryptically weighed in: "I can keep secrets too"

It’s the question we’ve all been asking: why was Thor crying in Deadpool and Wolverine? While we may never get an answer, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has only increased speculation by addressing the mystery – and even Chris Hemsworth has weighed in on the discourse.

"I know why Thor was crying. I can’t unknow it," Reynolds said on Twitter, accompanied by an image from the scene featuring Deadpool and Thor in an unknown future, a spoiler that Matthew Macfadyen’s Paradox was quick to shut down at the TVA.

Several replied to the post by suggesting something that we wondered about ourselves: is this actually a scene from a future Avengers movie?

Avengers: Doomsday – starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom – and Avengers: Secret Wars are coming up in 2026 and 2027 respectively, and it would be a brilliant fourth-wall break if Deadpool (and Marvel) spoiled a surprise team-up ahead of time for the sake of a 10-second joke.

Adding fuel to the fire is Chris Hemsworth, who quote tweeted his reply: "I can keep secrets too." Watch this space.

Elsewhere, Marvel has an exciting future that we do know all about. Captain America: Brave New World smashes its way into theaters on February 14, 2025, with Thunderbolts* following not long after on May 2, 2025. Fantastic Four then picks up the baton on July 25, 2025 – two weeks after DC’s Superman lands in cinemas on July 11.

