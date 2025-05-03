Ryan Reynolds is planning a Deadpool team-up movie with X-Men

The MCU has had a busy schedule lately, with Thunderbolts*, the arrival of Marvel's First Family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and booking a slot in the calendar for Avengers: Doomsday. Now it seems like, after all that dust has settled, and after a few more movies have hit screens, Ryan Reynolds has plans for Wade Wilson to make a return, with news that he's currently writing a Deadpool and X-Men team-up movie.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the star of Deadpool & Wolverine is mapping out an idea to see the Merc with a Mouth join forces with at least three or four mutants from the iconic superteam. This would continue Reynolds' trend of veering his hero away from a story that would see Deadpool go solo and undoubtedly reignite the success he got after putting the character opposite Hugh Jackman's Logan for their F-bomb-dropping road movie across realities.

Still standing as the fifth most successful MCU movie of all time with a box office of $1.338 billion, it's understandable why Reynolds would want to throw his character back into the mix with other heroes of this world. That's where the best kind of chaos appears with Deadpool, although the man behind the mask of the meta-joke-cracking hero has made it clear that settling within a group won't be on the cards just yet.

Breaking down Deadpool's future back in April, Reynolds revealed that he can't see Wade joining the X-Men or Avengers anytime soon and teased the project that's now had a little more light shed on it. "If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's his wish fulfillment, and you can't give him that. I'm writing a little something right now, that's, I don't know, it's an ensemble, but I like that [Deadpool] is isolated." While we wait for his next visit back to the MCU, here's a list of every upcoming movie and show from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

