13 years ago, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman predicted the ultimate superhero team-up that takes place in Avengers: Doomsday: "Maybe I'm optimistic"
Hugh knew it was coming
Hugh Jackman knew an epic superhero team-up like Avengers: Doomsday was coming all along.
"I believe... maybe I'm optimistic. I understand at Marvel, they've got Avengers. They've got a lot of big things going on," Jackman said during a 2013 press junket for The Wolverine. "I find it almost impossible that there's not a way [to take] Iron Man, all the Avengers characters, Wolverine, the X-Men characters, Spider-Man... and somehow get them in all together." You can check out the brief clip below.
Jackman certainly had the right idea, seeing as Avengers: Doomsday will do exactly that. The lengthy cast list includes: Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Florence Pugh as Thunderbolts/New Avengers member Yelena Belova, Tom Hiddleston as Loki; Fantastic Four members Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn; and several OG X-Men actors, including Patrick Stewart Professor X, Ian McKellen, and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler.
Hugh Jackman Predicted 'AVENGERS DOOMSDAY' 13 years ago 🚨 pic.twitter.com/HIuVhYVhozFebruary 18, 2026
Though Wolverine dies at the end of James Mangold's Logan, Deadpool and Wolverine sees the Merc with a Mouth quite literally dig up Wolverine's grave and introduce a new variant to the MCU. It's worth noting, however, that this does not make Jackman the official Wolverine of Earth-616... and that another could be on the way.
In terms of seeing even more new characters in Doomsday, we're eagerly awaiting the proper introduction of the Young Avengers after Agatha: All Along introduced us to Wiccan (Joe Locke) and Speed. We also have Avengers: Secret Wars to look forward to...
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. For more on Marvel Phase 6, keep up with all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way.
