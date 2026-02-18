13 years ago, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman predicted the ultimate superhero team-up that takes place in Avengers: Doomsday: "Maybe I'm optimistic"

Hugh Jackman knew an epic superhero team-up like Avengers: Doomsday was coming all along.

"I believe... maybe I'm optimistic. I understand at Marvel, they've got Avengers. They've got a lot of big things going on," Jackman said during a 2013 press junket for The Wolverine. "I find it almost impossible that there's not a way [to take] Iron Man, all the Avengers characters, Wolverine, the X-Men characters, Spider-Man... and somehow get them in all together." You can check out the brief clip below.

Jackman certainly had the right idea, seeing as Avengers: Doomsday will do exactly that. The lengthy cast list includes: Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Florence Pugh as Thunderbolts/New Avengers member Yelena Belova, Tom Hiddleston as Loki; Fantastic Four members Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn; and several OG X-Men actors, including Patrick Stewart Professor X, Ian McKellen, and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler.

Though Wolverine dies at the end of James Mangold's Logan, Deadpool and Wolverine sees the Merc with a Mouth quite literally dig up Wolverine's grave and introduce a new variant to the MCU. It's worth noting, however, that this does not make Jackman the official Wolverine of Earth-616... and that another could be on the way.

In terms of seeing even more new characters in Doomsday, we're eagerly awaiting the proper introduction of the Young Avengers after Agatha: All Along introduced us to Wiccan (Joe Locke) and Speed. We also have Avengers: Secret Wars to look forward to...

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18.