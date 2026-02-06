X-Men star Ian McKellen teases Magneto role in Avengers: Doomsday in the most hilarious way: "I'm putting on a fierce look and I'm trying to be magnetic"

Since Marvel dropped four separate Avengers: Doomsday teasers in January, news on the upcoming MCU movie has been a little light, but thankfully, X-Men star Ian McKellen has come along to give us a little sneak peek at what fans can expect from his character.

"I don't always understand the story of these movies that I'm in. But in this one, I don't think I'm spoiling anything by saying that Magneto destroys New Jersey. I'm sorry about that," said McKellen on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The X-Men star is reprising his role as the mutant villain in the fifth Avengers movie, and by the sound of it, he'll be back to his old tricks.

After revealing Magneto's plans, McKellen acted out just how the baddie uses his powers against the city. "So, I'm standing up pretending to do that, and the wind is blowing in my hair, and I'm putting on a fierce look, and I'm trying to be magnetic," said McKellen, adding that the director gave him direction to "look more furious." A clip of McKellen's demonstration has since been posted on Twitter, check it out below.

Ian McKellen reenacts filming with the Russo Brothers on the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ 😂(via @colbertlateshow) pic.twitter.com/GeBTyqfFzrFebruary 5, 2026

McKellen is one of many X-Men stars making their MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday. Patrick Stewart is set to make an appearance as Charles Xavier, as well as James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and Channing Tatum as Gambit. The X-Men join a stacked cast featuring the Thunderbolts*, the Fantastic Four, and many more.

We have already had the first look at McKellen in the upcoming Marvel movie, thanks to the X-Men-centric Doomsday trailer, which shows Magneto sitting across from Professor X. Plot details surrounding the new movie are being kept tightly under wraps, but we do know that the heroes will join forces to face Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Doomsday arrives this December 18. For now, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows.