The X-Men Avengers: Doomsday trailer is finally online, and it features Cyclops unleashing his powers and Magneto and Professor X as allies

Another trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has hit the internet, and this might be the most epic one yet.

The teaser, which focuses on the X-Men, previously played ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash in theaters, but is now finally online for everyone to enjoy.

In the clip, which you can see above, Professor X and Magneto join hands and smile over a chess match, which appears to be taking place in the X-Mansion. Then, ominously enough, we see Cyclops drop to his knees and blast his powers while screaming at the sky. The X-Mansion looks to be in ruins behind him, while the large footsteps of something can be seen in the background (possibly a Sentinel). In less devastating news, though, Cyclops is wearing a comic-accurate costume.

This is the third teaser for Doomsday. The first focused on Steve Rogers, and it revealed that – surprise! – the former Captain America has become a father. The second followed a similar theme, revolving around Thor, with his Infinity War hair cut – and the daughter he adopted at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder.

If the rumors are true, this won't be the last Doomsday trailer to come, either. The original reports claimed there were four trailers total, so we can expect another one attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash soon. Who that focuses on remains to be seen, but we wouldn't be surprised if the spotlight is given to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday has a stacked cast, featuring the likes of Anthony Mackie's Captain America, the Thunderbolts*, and the Fantastic Four. It's shaping up to be one epic movie.

Doomsday arrives this December 18. In the meantime, get up to speed on everything else the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.