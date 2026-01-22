Invincible season 4 trailer teams up Mark Grayson and Omni-Man to fight an intergalactic war

The first trailer for Prime Video's Invincible animated series has arrived, and it throws a big twist in the adversarial relationship between Mark Grayson, the show's eponymous superhero, and his villainous father Omni-Man, who returns to Mark's life in a serious and unexpected way.

Here's the trailer:

Invincible - Season 4 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

As long time fans are well aware, Omni-Man masqueraded as one of Earth's greatest heroes before launching an invasion on behalf of the intergalactic Viltrumite empire. He later turned against his own people, and now he's enlisting his estranged son/arch-enemy to help take down the Viltrumites and end their conquest of the galaxy.

The streaming series follows the long running Image Comics series, created by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker, with artist Ryan Ottley taking over for most of the series' 144 issues. The storyline of the Invincible animated series hews closely to the original comic story, all the way down to the strained relationship between Invincible and Omni-Man.

Along with the new team-up between Invincible and Omni-Man, the trailer shows off the big return of the Global Guardians, the premiere superhero team of the Invincible universe. The Guardians were decimated in the first season of the streaming series, reforming with Invincible and a number of other less experienced heroes. Now, some of the veterans have returned and the team has once again evolved into a fighting force.

Invincible season 4 premieres March 18 on Prime Video.